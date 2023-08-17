Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLRE: Bearish Positioning In REITs At Historical Extremes

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
2.67K Followers

Summary

  • Rising inflation expectations (higher yields, stronger USD) have led to capitulation in investors' positioning in REITs.
  • Curiously, the gold-to-copper ratio is on the verge of breaking out higher, which might spell a top in inflation.
  • While REITs offer a huge opportunity, entry timing is key. I am watching for confluence in correlated charts (bonds, yields, USD) as clues on when the sector is bottoming.

Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

Markets pulled back aggressively of late, with risk sentiment taking a hit from the duo catalysts of a stronger USD and higher bond yields.

I wrote here on 12 August that a stronger USD looked imminent, and that

This article was written by

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
2.67K Followers
Momentum / Breakout trader. Charts and price action are universal, transcending languages and cultures. Shares charting views on Substack (website link).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XLRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.