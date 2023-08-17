tunart

Investment Thesis

We believe that with the potential recession approaching around 3Q - 4Q 2023, the price of copper will decrease to the 90th percentile of the cost curve (~$8000 per ton). In order to develop new deposits and support the demand for the metal until 2030 and beyond, prices must be consistently above $7500-8000 per ton. Against the background of the slowdown in China's economy and the deterioration of the situation in the real estate sector, the demand for base metals, including copper, may decrease significantly, which will cause an increase in stocks, and as a result will put pressure on copper prices. We maintain the rating for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares is HOLD.

Copper Macro

Copper stockpiles at the LME still hold at a short-term low of 60 thousand tons, approaching the lowest since 2006. Depleting reserves continue to provide strong support to global prices.

MacroMicro

Copper has been in short supply for the last 10 years, which prompted inventories to drop by ~2.5 mln over the 10-year period. Previously, inventories, measured in weeks of consumption, were enough to last 10-12 weeks, but now they are good for ~2-3 weeks of consumption. The current low inventories will support high copper prices over the medium term and could lead to sharper price spikes in times of shortage.

Invest Heroes

However, we believe that with the potential recession approaching around 3Q - 4Q 2023, the price of copper will decrease to the 90th percentile of the cost curve (~$8000 per ton), according to our estimates. In order to develop new deposits and support the demand for the metal until 2030 and beyond, prices must be consistently above $7500-8000 per ton.

In the long term, copper will remain a promising metal due to the increasing demand in the green economy sector (electric vehicles, turbines, solar panels, and more). There is also a possibility of a significant copper shortage by 2030 due to underinvestment in the industry. As a result, after a global recession, prices could quickly recover and continue to rise.

When it comes to the medium term, with the potential surplus in 2023-2024, we assume a 15% profit margin for producers at the higher end of the cost curve in order to forecast copper prices in 2024. We estimate that this profit margin corresponds to the price of $9200 per ton.

Invest Heroes

Gold Marco

The average price of gold climbed by 4.7% q/q to $1987 per ounce in 2Q 2023, but in June, it slipped by 2.2% m/m to $1955 per ounce. The current price of gold is ~ $1920 per ounce.

Gold has been historically tied to real interest rates: A declining rate, as a rule, causes gold prices to rise. The real yield of 10-year bonds is the difference between the nominal yield and the 10-year expected inflation rate.

The correlation between gold and the real yield of 10-year bonds has deteriorated over the past year. Current gold prices incorporate a premium of ~$600-$700/ounce, based on the model of correlation between gold and real interest rates. We expect that price for gold with stay at $1940/ounce till the end of 2024.

Invest Heroes

We don't see a strong growth of gold prices in the short term, as there's a big chance the rate will hold high in 2023, which is negative for gold prices and isn't reflected by the market for the most part.

We are lowering the EBITDA forecast from $9033 mln (-0.2% y/y) to $8881 mln (-2% y/y) for 2023 and from $12895 mln (+45% y/y) to $11868 mln (+34% y/y) for 2024 due to:

the reduction of expectations for copper prices from the average of $4.59 a pound to $4.2 a pound for the period to 2024;

the increase of expectations for gold prices from $1826 an ounce to $1940 an ounce for the period to 2024.

Invest Heroes

Valuation

The target price for the stock is $42. The estimate was obtained by averaging estimates using the EV/EBITDA and FCF Yield method.

Invest Heroes

To help a better understanding of how the company's fair value changes depending on various price levels for copper and gold, we are attaching a sensitivity chart below.

Invest Heroes

Conclusion

On the horizon of the next couple of quarters, the company's shares remain uninteresting for buying or increasing their share in the portfolio. However, we recommend that long-term investors continue to hold positions and increase their shares in significant market drops. We believe that with the beginning of the rate cut cycle, the world will face a new round of the bullish cycle in commodities, which will push the company's shares to new highs.