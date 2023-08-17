Intel: The King Is Making A Comeback Against All Odds
Summary
- Intel Corporation is the king of the semiconductor industry. It was hurt by poor execution and weak technological leadership. However, the worst is likely over as it fought back hard.
- Intel is on track to achieve its goals and expects its margins to improve further. PC headwinds are likely petering out, providing a much-needed boost to Intel's recovery.
- Intel Foundry could surpass Samsung by 2024 as it gains traction to regain foundry leadership from TSMC. Geopolitical tensions are a double-edged sword, though.
- Even as Intel loses the opportunity to acquire Tower Semiconductor, it remains on track with advanced process nodes.
- I make the case why the recent pullback in Intel Corporation stock provides investors another remarkable opportunity to buy more shares in the King. Let me know whether you agree with me.
Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release and outlook in late July corroborated my belief that Intel bears were too pessimistic. INTC has outperformed Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor aka TSMC (TSM) stock since its May 2023 bottom.
With the PC market bottoming, as inventory adjustments are slowing down, market leader Intel is expected to benefit significantly as investors reassess whether their pessimism in the execution prowess of INTC CEO Pat Gelsinger and his team was overstated.
Intel has also made progress in data center AI accelerators and at the edge, corroborating its ability to keep pace with AMD and Nvidia (NVDA). While the recent termination of the deal to acquire Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) represents an untimely setback for Intel Foundry, partnership opportunities still exist. Intel Foundry remains in catch-up mode on TSMC, and that's irrefutable. However, the company's "five nodes in four years" strategy remains on track, with the most significant CapEx committed earlier. As such, I assessed that its margin profile is expected to bottom out this year as it gains significant operating leverage through FY25.
In other words, if you added INTC at its lows between October 2022 and May 2023, I don't expect INTC to revisit those well-battered levels as it climbs out of its long-term bottom. The critical focus for Intel remains on execution, as it aims to protect further market share losses against AMD in data center CPUs while exploiting Nvidia's supply chain shortfalls (in advanced packaging) in AI accelerators.
At the same time, the company is gaining traction against TSMC, as its 18A process snagged recent wins with the US government. As such, it could "squeeze potential orders for TSMC's Arizona fabs," leveraging the tailwinds of technological sovereignty to Intel's advantage. While that likely isn't enough to secure a decisive victory against the Taiwan-based pure-play foundry, Intel could be on track to surpass Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) by 2024.
Recent market sentiments on INTC suggest buyers have conviction about Intel's execution against its peers. Bolstered by robust consumer spending despite macroeconomic uncertainties, I parsed that Intel is well-positioned as the market leader to recover in the second half.
Intel management didn't deny the well-publicized potential "AI cannibalization" from Nvidia against data center CPUs budget at its July earnings call. However, Intel has confidence in its holistic end-to-end strategy that should help its customers achieve a lower total cost of ownership or TCO over time. Nvidia's leadership in the space is undisputed, given its software ecosystem. With AMD nearing the launch of its MI300 accelerators in the fourth quarter, I believe it sets up an exciting battle between Nvidia and the rest to determine whether customers want alternatives.
The "alternative" thesis was highlighted by management. Gelsinger stressed that "there is a demand for alternatives and more capacity." As such, "Intel is actively engaged with both Tier 1 and next-generation cloud providers." Therefore, I believe it's important for Intel to continue scaling and executing well, as the demand surge from AI applications could produce a broad tailwind that benefits the industry beyond just Nvidia. Customers could be concerned about getting locked into a partnership with Nvidia, considering the leading GPU maker also has its own DGX cloud ecosystem. As such, they could lose leverage, with Nvidia reportedly favoring cloud startups (including those that the company invests in) with AI chip supply.
As such, I believe the battle for AI supremacy is far from over, and Intel doesn't seem far behind. Moreover, the battering and valuation likely reflect significant pessimism at INTC's long-term lows.
INTC was resisted in late July at the $38 level despite its initial post-earnings surge. As such, I urge investors to avoid adding close to that level until a decisive upside breakout has been ascertained.
Notwithstanding the rejection by sellers, the recent pullback in INTC over the past three weeks has opened up another opportunity for INTC to buy more shares if they missed adding earlier in the year.
I see the $31 support zone as constructive to add more aggressively. With INTC's emerging medium-term uptrend bias unfolding, I don't expect us to revisit the $27 level (May 2023 lows) moving ahead unless Gelsinger and his team miss their execution targets significantly.
However, buying sentiment on Intel Corporation stock suggests the market isn't anticipating such a decline. As such, dip-buying setups are constructive, allowing more confidence for value investors to pick their spots without unduly worrying about catching falling knives.
Rating: Maintain Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS).
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, AMD, NVDA, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
I am cheering for Intel as we need a US Fab / Semiconductor company in the USA
Unless you are hoping for the dividend to be reinstated for your retirement fund.
I think that's a long way away.
Intel has to spend a boatload of money for their fab build out in the United States and in Europe.
My career has been living and breathing computer industry.
So my opinion is Intel will be #2 or #3. The Gaudi2 Looks good.
MLperformance.org just released their AI machine learning test results Benchmarks over 50 metrics.
Nvidia H100 Won in every category That superchip is over 2 years old will be replaced 2nd Q of 2024 with the GH100.
Intel Gaudi2 did very well against the Nvidia A100 over 3+ years old.
They are not going to catch Nvidia which has been in hyper machine mode with breakthroughs and announcements in the last 5 years in Supercomputers Superservers DataFactory's Data Foundries Dataaccelerators AI Accelerators Industrial automation Autonomous Self-driving vehicles, Omniverse Metaverse already shipping and in use by the largest corporations in the world.
There ever expanding CUDA Software platform in Cloud shipping in their systems and accelerators.
CUDA software platform is an SAAS / software as a service model for all industries.
They will report Q2 2023 next week.
Nvidia Revenue projections skyrocketing 60% from 7.2 Billion to 11 Billion from Q1 to Q2 2023
Gross Margins skyrocketing from 60% to 70%MLCommons.org
Consortium 3.0 benchmark test.
Breaking MLPerf Training Records with NVIDIA H100 GPUs
developer.nvidia.com/...
This is not vaporware.
Here's a few articles on the major announcements last week at graphics show SIGGRAPH 2023.
Jensen Huang was a feature speaker for 90 minutes at this major show. NVIDIA Announces a New Revolutionary NVIDIA SuperChip GH 200 combo CPU / GPU based on ARM IP. Shipping Q2 2024
Signaled it is demoting Intel and AMD CPUs in the process
The H100 144GB New Micron HBM3e Memory Model.
NVIDIA’s announcement of the refreshed NVIDIA H100 on the Grace Hopper superchip platform is significant.
www.servethehome.com/...New SuperChip ARM based Ip can power the Billions of Calculations the AI age requires
Nvidia's upgraded GPUs.
to extend its Dominance with its newly announced Next-Generation GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform based on ARM IP.
www.popsci.com/...
Nvidia announced new AI processor -GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, can process 5 Terabytes (trillion bytes) of Data per Second, up from 4 Terabytes for the previous Version -
The Motley Fool
www.fool.com/...Softbank New AI Platform Revolution . Spend $140,731,098.05 / 20 Billion Yen on Nvidia AI Supercomputer
www.marketinginasia.com/...
Good luck in your investingBill Gates, Eric Schmidt, Nvidia, Microsoft in A.I. unicorn,
Massive $1.3 Billion Funding Round
The Pi chatbot maker plans to build the 2nd biggest A.I. Supercomputers in the World
fortune.com/...NVIDIA, Global Workstation Manufacturers to Launch Powerful Systems for Generative AI and LLM Development, Content Creation, Data Science
Desktops Feature NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software
nvidianews.nvidia.com/...