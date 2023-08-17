Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: The King Is Making A Comeback Against All Odds

Aug. 17, 2023 4:00 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, NVDA, SSNLF, TSEM, TSM10 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel Corporation is the king of the semiconductor industry. It was hurt by poor execution and weak technological leadership. However, the worst is likely over as it fought back hard.
  • Intel is on track to achieve its goals and expects its margins to improve further. PC headwinds are likely petering out, providing a much-needed boost to Intel's recovery.
  • Intel Foundry could surpass Samsung by 2024 as it gains traction to regain foundry leadership from TSMC. Geopolitical tensions are a double-edged sword, though.
  • Even as Intel loses the opportunity to acquire Tower Semiconductor, it remains on track with advanced process nodes.
  • I make the case why the recent pullback in Intel Corporation stock provides investors another remarkable opportunity to buy more shares in the King. Let me know whether you agree with me.
  I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more.

Gamers Take Part In the Epic.Lan 38 Esports Tournament

Leon Neal

Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) second-quarter or FQ2 earnings release and outlook in late July corroborated my belief that Intel bears were too pessimistic. INTC has outperformed Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Taiwan

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.15K Followers

JR Research
27.15K Followers
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, AMD, NVDA, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

S
SirLiberte
Today, 4:52 PM
Comments (1.05K)
Maybe Queen or maybe Prince.
I am cheering for Intel as we need a US Fab / Semiconductor company in the USA
Unless you are hoping for the dividend to be reinstated for your retirement fund.
I think that's a long way away.
Intel has to spend a boatload of money for their fab build out in the United States and in Europe.
My career has been living and breathing computer industry.
So my opinion is Intel will be #2 or #3. The Gaudi2 Looks good.
MLperformance.org just released their AI machine learning test results Benchmarks over 50 metrics.
Nvidia H100 Won in every category That superchip is over 2 years old will be replaced 2nd Q of 2024 with the GH100.
Intel Gaudi2 did very well against the Nvidia A100 over 3+ years old.
They are not going to catch Nvidia which has been in hyper machine mode with breakthroughs and announcements in the last 5 years in Supercomputers Superservers DataFactory's Data Foundries Dataaccelerators AI Accelerators Industrial automation Autonomous Self-driving vehicles, Omniverse Metaverse already shipping and in use by the largest corporations in the world.
There ever expanding CUDA Software platform in Cloud shipping in their systems and accelerators.
CUDA software platform is an SAAS / software as a service model for all industries.
They will report Q2 2023 next week.
Nvidia Revenue projections skyrocketing 60% from 7.2 Billion to 11 Billion from Q1 to Q2 2023
Gross Margins skyrocketing from 60% to 70%

MLCommons.org
Consortium 3.0 benchmark test.
Breaking MLPerf Training Records with NVIDIA H100 GPUs
developer.nvidia.com/...
This is not vaporware.
Here's a few articles on the major announcements last week at graphics show SIGGRAPH 2023.
Jensen Huang was a feature speaker for 90 minutes at this major show.

NVIDIA Announces a New Revolutionary NVIDIA SuperChip GH 200 combo CPU / GPU based on ARM IP. Shipping Q2 2024
Signaled it is demoting Intel and AMD CPUs in the process
The H100 144GB New Micron HBM3e Memory Model.
NVIDIA’s announcement of the refreshed NVIDIA H100 on the Grace Hopper superchip platform is significant.
www.servethehome.com/...

New SuperChip ARM based Ip can power the Billions of Calculations the AI age requires
Nvidia's upgraded GPUs.
to extend its Dominance with its newly announced Next-Generation GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip platform based on ARM IP.
www.popsci.com/...
Nvidia announced new AI processor -GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, can process 5 Terabytes (trillion bytes) of Data per Second, up from 4 Terabytes for the previous Version -
The Motley Fool
www.fool.com/...

Softbank New AI Platform Revolution . Spend $140,731,098.05 / 20 Billion Yen on Nvidia AI Supercomputer
www.marketinginasia.com/...
Good luck in your investing

Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt, Nvidia, Microsoft in A.I. unicorn,
Massive $1.3 Billion Funding Round
The Pi chatbot maker plans to build the 2nd biggest A.I. Supercomputers in the World
fortune.com/...

NVIDIA, Global Workstation Manufacturers to Launch Powerful Systems for Generative AI and LLM Development, Content Creation, Data Science
Desktops Feature NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software
nvidianews.nvidia.com/...
jarhead999 profile picture
jarhead999
Today, 4:41 PM
Premium
Comments (354)
James haven't you been up too the numbers, NVDA and ADM are eating INTC lunch, no hope , they will run out of cash before completing all the fabs. Sorry for all you believers..
S
SoughtAlphaGotNone
Today, 4:39 PM
Comments (25)
Royalty, huh? It was trashed to no end last year. Amazing what a 25% move off the bottom can do for sentiment.
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (2.72K)
What a joke of an article. Until they can make a 5 NM chip they are a pawn. I strongly encourage all Captain Pat Kool-Aid drinkers to slow down and mix in some water before getting to carried away. They still haven't accomplished a thing in his tenure with everything still to prove. But to hang on to the King reference is laughable at this point.
dlevine007 profile picture
dlevine007
Today, 4:29 PM
Premium
Comments (1.37K)
The stock has done well since the dividend cut; it seemed to be an early indication that Intel was getting serious. I agree with the article; I believe that Intel is going to be a great turnaround story over the next 3-5 years.
j
jaytaffer
Today, 4:28 PM
Comments (134)
There’s only one “King” and that’s Elvis! What market have you’ve been watching the past 2 years. Smoke another one lol
j
james
Today, 4:24 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
"Intel Corporation is the king of the semiconductor industry." Based on this statement, you can judge how far the author 's view is from the reality.
c
compoundreturns
Today, 4:24 PM
Comments (156)
When exactly will they start to grow revenue again? They were down 20% this quarter...
jarhead999 profile picture
jarhead999
Today, 4:19 PM
Premium
Comments (354)
Author, wishful thinking, they folded on Tower because no funds, I shorted it @36.90 Happy there, CEO not a winner...LOL
d
danot
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (1.84K)
"Intel Corporation is the king of the semiconductor industry." I think a better statement would be "Intel Corporation WAS the king of the semiconductor industry." But now the semiconductor industry is clearly ruled by two kings - Nvidia and TMSC. I think Intel could reclaim that thrown. I am long $INTC
