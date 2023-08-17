Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FEMSA Propelled Higher By Healthy Results And Capital Redeployment Opportunities

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.08K Followers

Summary

  • FEMSA posted healthy second-quarter results, with OXXO same-store sales well ahead of its comparable sector, though margins were pressured by ongoing reinvestment into digital capabilities.
  • Management has moved quickly to divest non-core operations, selling its Heineken stake, selling Jetro, and reportedly nearing a sale of Envoy.
  • The reported sale prices of Jetro and Envoy underline the underappreciated value that management was creating, but now the focus will shift back to organic expansion of existing operations.
  • FEMSA shares still offer attractive long-term potential as a well-run play on consumer spending growth in Latin America with increasing capital returns to shareholders.
Exterior view of facade of OXXO mini market 24h

caio acquesta

After years of struggling with largely sentiment-driven headwinds, FEMSA (NYSE:FMX) is enjoying a renaissance in investor enthusiasm that has propelled the shares more than 25% higher since my last update and up more than 75% over the past year, handily

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.08K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.