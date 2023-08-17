Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 12:11 PM ETAyr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF)
Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCQX:AYRWF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Goubert - President & CEO

Brad Asher - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Scott Fortune - ROTH MKM

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the AYR Wellness Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining us today are AYR's President and CEO, David Goubert; and the Company's CFO, Brad Asher.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that certain comments from management during this presentation may contain forward-looking statements based on management's expectations. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by you as a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability.

Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in our most recent public filings, including our most recently filed annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements and might not be expressed today.

Several of the factors that will determine AYR's future results are beyond the ability of AYR to control or predict. In light of the uncertainties inherent in any forward-looking statements, you are cautioned against relying on these statements. While AYR may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, AYR specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

During this presentation, we may reference non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit. For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to GAAP results, please see our earnings release posted in the Investor Relations section

