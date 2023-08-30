Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Top 10 Stocks Under $10

Aug. 30, 2023 5:00 AM ET
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
30.37K Followers

Summary

  • Small-cap stocks are trading at historically low valuations, with the S&P 600 index at a 26% discount compared to the large-cap S&P 500’s premium.
  • Although large-cap stocks outperformed small-caps in 2023, small-cap capitulation may be close, and we have ten cheap stocks poised for potential upside.
  • With the market's reduced inclination toward a severe recession, my Quant-based picks under $10 are strong buy-rated and offer solid financials, good fundamentals, and above-average growth.
  • Profitable companies may exhibit stronger performance during volatility or economic downturns. The small-cap stocks mentioned here possess notably robust Quant profitability grades.
  • Small-cap stocks can help diversify portfolios, especially companies with niche revenue streams trading at discounted valuations.

Prime Time for Small-Cap Stocks

Large-cap stocks experienced boom and bust in 2022 and 2023, with Mega-tech and energy leading the way; the bigger they are, the harder they can fall.

Miniature watering can with coins in denominations of 1 American cent on a white background

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
30.37K Followers
Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.