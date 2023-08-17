Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Malibu Boats: Underappreciated And Oversold

Aug. 17, 2023 1:48 PM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)
Jia Wei Liu profile picture
Jia Wei Liu
49 Followers

Summary

  • Malibu Boats is a leading American recreational boat producer with a strong dealer network and a focus on vertical integration.
  • Poor market sentiment along with the general uncertain macroeconomic environment has resulted in weak growth prospects being priced in.
  • An underappreciated resilience to economic conditions due to exposure to the luxury segment along with an incremental demand impact from Hurricane Ian should allow for consensus outperformances.
  • Target price of $98.30 provides a sizeable upside of around 73.5% over an investment horizon of about the next 12-18 months.

Speedboat racing along the open sea

mbbirdy

Core Story

I believe that Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) currently has a favorable entry set-up with a clear path to value realization as it currently trades at almost 4 turns below its historical average EV/EBITDA multiple. With market pessimism owing

This article was written by

Jia Wei Liu profile picture
Jia Wei Liu
49 Followers
Individual Investor who seeks to identify interesting opportunities in the equity markets. In my free time I enjoy going for runs, watching shows on Netflix, and watching Basketball games

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MBUU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.