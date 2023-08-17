mbbirdy

Core Story

I believe that Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) currently has a favorable entry set-up with a clear path to value realization as it currently trades at almost 4 turns below its historical average EV/EBITDA multiple. With market pessimism owing to the poor macroeconomic conditions (record levels of inflation and interest rates in 2022), there has been immense levels of uncertainty especially within the traditionally cyclical boating industry.

CapitalIQ

As a result, the market is currently pricing in extreme weakness in MBUU's future growth prospects. This is evident from the Street's pessimistic estimates set out for MBUU especially over the next few quarters.

CapitalIQ

I believe that there exists a meaningful opportunity for MBUU to outperform consensus expectations over the next 3-4 quarters and generate significant upside for long investors due to a misunderstanding by the market of the resiliency of MBUU's business along with an incremental demand from Hurricane Ian that has yet to be factored in by the street.

Business Overview

Malibu Boats, In is an award-winning and leading American recreational boat producer and distributor with an established network of over 400 dealers located throughout the world. They operate under 3 key segments which are Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt, owning a total of 8 brands (Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Cobia, Pathfinder, Maverick, Hewes and Cobalt).

The Malibu and Axis brands have the #1 market share position in the United States in the performance sports boat category while the Cobalt brand has the #1 market share in the 24'-29' of the sterndrive category, with the Pursuit and Maverick Boat Group brands also having a leading market share position in the fiberglass outboard fishing boat market.

As a boat producer within a competitive and fragmented industry, MBUU separates themselves from the competition through: (1): A steadily growing and strong dealer network with over 50% of dealer relationships lasting over 10 years, (2): A strong focus on vertical integration that reduces their reliance on suppliers and renders them less susceptible to macroeconomic shocks, and (3) Strong track record of acquisitions (namely Cobalt Boats for US$130m in 2017, Pursuit Boats for US$100m in 2018, and Maverick Boat Group for US$150m in 2020) which has allowed the company to continually tap into new product lines and access both new dealer relationships and new markets.

Financial Overview:

CapitalIQ

MBUU possesses the hallmarks of a financially strong business. Over the past 5 years, MBUU has demonstrated rapid revenue growth at an impressive 5-year CAGR of 25.0% along with steady Gross, EBITDA, and Net Income Margin expansion. Solvency for the business also saw rapid growth as leverage fell to 0.5x while their ability to repay interest skyrocketed to 84.7x.

Industry Overview:

Internal Analysis

MBUU operates within the Recreational Boating Industry which is projected to have a 6.8% CAGR over the next 5 years. Despite turbulent macroeconomic conditions of an uncertain interest rate and inflation environment throughout 2022 and 2023, economic activity in recreational boating is expected to remain strong. A 2023 study by NMMA reveals that recreational boating saw a 36% increase in annual economic activity from US$170bn in 2018 to US$230bn in 2023, with industry momentum expected to hold steady in 2023 with sales of new and pre-owned boats as Americans continue to remain focused on outdoor experiences. However, market sentiment around the boating industry remains bleak especially in times of macroeconomic uncertainty as boats continue to be labeled as the "ultimate discretionary purchase".

Competitive Landscape:

On a competitive front, MBUU mainly competes with other recreational boat producers, namely MasterCraft Boat Company (MCFT) and Marine Products Corp (MPX), both of which are pure-play recreational powerboat manufacturers. Outside of pure-play boat manufacturers, we can include Brunswick Corporation (BC) and Winnebago (WGO) within the competitor universe as well due to partial operations in boat production alongside other activities. Competition within this industry is largely centered around (1) Brand Name, (2) Price, and (3) Product Performance.

Thesis 1: Underappreciated Countercyclicality Positions MBUU Well for Consensus Outperformance

CapitalIQ

Based on MBUU's LTM historical trading performance versus its key competitors, we can observe that MBUU has been sold off together with the rest of the industry due to current market pessimism on the industry's short term prospects and has yet to recover.

Various company annual reports

I believe that this sell-off is unjustified as MBUU is more resilient to macroeconomic conditions than what the market gives it credit for. In comparison to key competitors, MBUU has by far the most significant exposure to the premium/luxury market segment, with a massive 54.49% of its sales coming from their high-end boats within the Cobalt and Saltwater Fishing.

This is further supported by an excerpt of the Q2 FY23 Earnings Call, where CEO Jack Springer mentioned that mainly premium buyers have been looking to purchase MBUU boats at boat shows, and that these buyers are resilient to economic conditions and interest rates. Access to these high-end buyers will thus afford MBUU crucial insulation to macroeconomic conditions and market cyclicality.

Various company annual reports

In fact, this resilience has actually already been captured by MBUU's historical boat unit sales compared to MCFT and MPX, where MBUU was actually the least impacted by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording only a 12.5% fall in boat units sold as compared to a 27.9% and 23.5% decrease for MCFT and MPX respectively. However, the market has yet to appreciate the resilient nature of MBUU's business as it continues to price in the immense pessimism for MBUU's future growth. I expect MBUU to outperform consensus in terms of boating units sold and revenue over the next few quarters, priming it for a multiple re-rate as the market starts to internalize the strength and uniqueness of MBUU's business model.

Thesis 2: Overlooked Incremental Demand from Hurricane Ian

On top of a mispricing stemming from an underappreciation of MBUU's resilient business model, there exists additional upside from an overlooked incremental demand caused by Hurricane Ian during Sep CY22' that the Street has yet to price in. For context, Hurricane Ian was the deadliest hurricane to strike the State of Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane and it was estimated to have destroyed up to 15,000 boats. In MBUU's Q3 FY23 Earnings Call, it was briefly mentioned that the company had not started seeing replacement activity for the totalled boats and that many dealers believe that the impact on boat sales will be very significant. Despite such mentions by the company, the Street has yet to price in the incremental demand impact on their estimates outside of brief qualitative mentions on Sell-Side reports. To bridge the gap, I have conducted a BOTE calculation to quantify the incremental demand that MBUU could gain over FY24.

Internal Analysis

Assuming 70% of people who lost their boats to the hurricane seek to replace their boats over FY24, and taking an internally calculated estimate (6.3%) of MBUU's market share in FY22 as proxy for the share of demand that MBUU will capture, MBUU would be able to enjoy an incremental 662 unit sales on top of current unit sales forecasts.

Internal Analysis

By sensitizing the incremental demand on the % of people looking to replace their boats over the NTM, along with the market share of MBUU, I was able to obtain a range of incremental unit demands that were subsequently baked into my bear, base, and bull cases. In my base case, the incremental demand of 662 units would translate to a sizable 7.0% of pre-adjusted FY24E revenue (ref. Model). Ultimately, this overlooked incremental demand impact should give MBUU even more opportunities to outperform consensus expectations over the next 3-4 quarters, catalyzing upward movements of the share price.

Valuation:

Revenue Projection Model

To establish a more accurate valuation range for MBUU and to better project business performance, I utilized a bottom-up Revenue Projection Model where I broke revenue down by segment (Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt) and type (Boat and Trailers sales, Part and Other sales). I then applied assumptions based on historical growth rates and market sentiment to individual segment volume and average selling prices to arrive at Boat and Trailer sales figures. On the other hand, Part and Other Sales were simply taken as a proportion of Boat and Trailer sales revenue for each individual segment and projected by taking a straight-lined historical average.

Internal Analysis

The values were then summed together to arrive at the final revenue figures.

Internal Analysis

Methodology

To arrive at my target price, I conducted both a Discounted Cash Flow Analysis and a Comparable Company Analysis, applying a 50% weighting to each methodology since one was not preferable over the other. This gave me an eventual price target of $98.30, which represents approximately a 73.5% upside from current prices.

Internal Analysis

Variance Table

Internal Analysis

The above variance table quantifies how I expect my projections to differ from the Street over the projected period (in % Delta). For the next few quarters, I am expecting significant revenue outperformances trickling down to the bottom line due to MBUU's underestimated business resilience and overlooked incremental demand from Hurricane Ian as mentioned above. We should also see some outperformances in margins as MBUU focuses more on their premium segments and look to expand dealer relationships for Pursuit, Cobia, and Pathfinder brands specifically.

Bull/Bear View

Given current market expectations of a fall in sales volumes and ASP throughout the next 12-18 months, the bull case view is centered around MBUU experiencing flattish sales volumes and ASP along with slight margin expansion owing to increased focus on more profitable product lines like Pursuit, while the bear case view focuses on MBUU taking a worse than expected hit to sales volume, ASP, and margins, in line with consensus and market sentiment.

Catalysts & Event Path:

Key catalysts that would drive the share price upwards would be the upcoming Q4 FY23 earnings release as well as the Q1 FY24 later on, both of which will happen within the next 6 months. Any outperformances of consensus revenue estimates will allow the market to realize that they have overlooked the inherent resilience of MBUU to macroeconomic conditions as well as the incremental revenue to be gained from replacing boats destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

The Street would then adjust their estimates upwards upon seeing the positive news, causing MBUU's multiples to re-rate upwards closer to historical average, hence allowing for value realization for investors.

Investment Risks

A potential risk that could materially affect MBUU's upside would be that they fail to meaningfully outperform consensus expectations due to softer than expected demand. I believe that this is unlikely to occur because current assumptions used are already very conservative. The case in which MBUU fails to outperform consensus has also been baked into the current valuation through the bear case. Fundamentally, outside of outperforming consensus expectations, MBUU is in itself a fast-growing, market leading, and financially sound business with multiple runways for growth that is intrinsically undervalued relative to competitors. This significantly limits the risk of investing in the business because there is an alternative way to value realization through long-term compounding.

Another key risk would be that macroeconomic conditions do not get any better and MBUU continues to be accorded a discounted valuation relative to historical averages. However, once again, I do not foresee this becoming a huge problem as MBUU has unique operating characteristics of vertical integration, a strong dealer network, and resilience to macroeconomic conditions as they target high-end customers which will allow them to effectively navigate through challenging economic environments. Moreover, their increased focus on premium segments like Pursuit through dealer network expansions should further increase resilience of the business towards challenging macroeconomic conditions due to price and demand inelasticity of the end consumer.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, MBUU presents a very attractive investment opportunity with a favourable risk/reward skew due to the heavy investor pessimism baked into the stock price. As a market leader that will be a key benefactor from the incremental demand from Hurricane Ian that also has a greater exposure to the more demand inelastic luxury segment compared to competitors, there exists much upside to be realized for MBUU as the market starts to appreciate the inherent resilience of the business over the near term.

Investors should monitor MBUU closely over the next 6 months and keep an eye out for the 2 earnings releases. We can expect top and bottom-line outperformances as the above thesis points get realized.