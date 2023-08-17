Just_Super

I rarely recommend "Strong Buy" for technology stocks. In the current environment, there are not that many names that fit my criteria. Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was one of those rare instances where I recommended a "Strong Buy" as it impressed me as a growth stock. The company was reasonably valued on a relative basis, with growing revenues, great margins, and profitability, strong operational cash flows (even after accounting for SBC), and the addressable market was still large. Ever since the recommendation, the stock is up 33%.

But I can't take too much credit for my analysis as the entire technology sector is up by more than 35% with a few of the cybersecurity stocks up considerably as well.

Outside of the price movement which could be fueled by multiple factors how has the company actually fared since my last coverage?

Q1 and Q2 - 2023

High margins and strong cash flow generation have allowed the company to return its cash to its growth. For the first two quarters sales growth clocked in close to 15%. This revenue generation was again high-quality revenue growth where less money was spent to grow the sales. At a time when growth stocks routinely sacrifice profitability for growth, we continue to see that Qualys is putting profitable numbers back to back.

Q1 Profit Growth Q2 Profit Growth NetIncome - 14% NetIncome - 33% Diluted EPS - 20% Diluted EPS - 41% Click to enlarge

The main reasons for this are multiple levers of recurring growth the company has been to see from its scalable business model which allows firms to add new coverage, users, and services as needed. The company's products also do not require any hardware to install or manage, have lower operating costs due to everything being in the cloud, and they have a large knowledge base of vulnerability signatures from real-time security updates.

Internal cash flows have been consistent when looking at the LTM bringing in about $200M of operational cash flow and $180M in FCF. In the second quarter of 2023, OCF surged by 52% to reach $51.5M, a notable increase from the $33.8M recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022. The proportion of operating cash flow to revenues also displayed growth, standing at 38% in the second quarter of 2023, a significant rise from the 28% seen during the same quarter in 2022.

It has used a lot of this cash again to buy back its own shares thereby boosting the EPS.

The company sees most of its strength from its industry-leading margins where it believes that its Adjusted EBITDA is at 45% far higher than its identified peers where its median is at 13%

How has the recent rise affected valuation?

In my last write-up, I concluded that on a relative basis, the valuation was still fair all things considered. Most companies in this field are still not profitable so this is already a big plus. But if we are ignoring that and just see this from the lens of revenues this is how it presently looks like.

Symbol EV/Sales P/S Latest Revenue Growth (QoQ) QLYS 9.8 10.7 14.4% CRWD 13.6 14.3 42% PANW 10.1 10 24% RPD 4.9 4 13.7% TENB 6.8 7 18.7% ZS 13.5 13.8 46% S 7.6 8.7 70% FTNT 8.8 9.3 25% CHKP 4.9 6.6 3% Click to enlarge

Understandably, in most cases where the revenue growth has seen its sharpest rise is also seeing the highest multiples as well. Considering that, we can say Qualys is in the overvalued territory now as the stock price is not truly supported by its rise in sales.

Will its outlook support its valuation?

Management expects revenues for the third quarter of 2023 are projected to fall within the span of $140.5M - $141.5M, reflecting growth of 12% to 13% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2022. Forecasts also indicate that GAAP net income per diluted share is likely to range from $0.71 to $0.76.

Similar growth is also expected for the full year. Revenues for the entire year of 2023 are now expected to range between $553.0M - $555.0M, denoting a 13% expansion over 2022. The anticipated GAAP net income per diluted share is now forecasted to be within $3.07 - $3.22, surpassing the earlier guidance range of $2.58 - $2.73.

Since the outlook is in the range of what we have seen in the latest quarter, we would not see a drastic change in our multiples which means that any gains in the stock price from here on will continue to make the stock overvalued. However, in the long term, the company sees a big Total addressable market. At its current TAM of $45B, it expects this to expand by 40% by 2026. If it can translate more of this addressable market into revenues, we could see valuations normalizing beyond 2023.

Closing Commentary

The reasons for buying the stock early in the year continue to remain true. Valuations are perhaps a little overextended from earlier in the year. The market itself is over-extended this year and in the short term, we could see the stock correcting along with the market. There is no way to time the market and the best path forward is positioning and looking out for the biggest risks. As of this point, the stock remains on the right path with a focus on growth and profitability, and the risk versus reward for this stock continues to remain balanced. I will continue to hold the stock.