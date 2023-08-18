lokapik/iStock via Getty Images

Next week, the Federal Reserve hosts its annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Each year, roughly 120 central bankers, media members, academics, and business leaders attend to share research and escape the summer heat. Unlike its notorious winter counterpart in Davos, Jackson Hole is a low-key affair. However, smart money investors are obsessed with Jackson Hole because of the insights gained into how global central bank policies will affect the markets and economy. At last year's event, Fed chair Jerome Powell's 8-minute Jackson Hole speech shocked traders betting on a quick Fed pivot back to 0% interest rates. This triggered a 15% selloff in the S&P 500 over the next 6 weeks, while interest rates soared.

Since then, stocks have been on a rollercoaster, with the S&P 500 (SPY) fluctuating in a range above its post-Jackson Hole lows and below its December 2021 high. The Fed has indicated that it will hike rates one more time in 2023, but the majority of the market seems to think that the Fed is bluffing and will soon begin to cut. Is the Fed bluffing, or is Powell about to teach the market a lesson? We're about to find out!

Stocks have been on a rollercoaster ride over the last year, though volatility slowed significantly as summer arrived. The 15% selloff in the S&P 500 was soon followed by a rally in hopes of a Fed pivot. The rally soon fizzled when Powell didn't give the market what they were looking for and investors began to sell popular stocks in December for tax loss harvesting. Markets rallied again on pivot hopes, only to be pushed back down after the next Fed meeting in February. Stocks fell sharply during the short-lived spring bank crisis, while the subsequent post-bank-crisis rally seems mostly driven by sentiment and fear of missing out. Some profit-taking followed, and here we are, roughly at the same price as a year ago after 12 months of tug-of-war. However, Jackson Hole may break the stalemate.

Ghosts of the 1970s

If the world’s pilots had the same success rate touching down as the world’s central bankers at achieving price stability, most of us would opt to drive or sail. -Niall Ferguson, historian.

In Powell's speech last year, he alluded several times to the policy mistakes of the 1970s. Then, the Fed's lack of commitment to fighting inflation contributed in large part to allowing core inflation to rise from roughly 2% in the 1960s to over 12% annually. Inflation came in three waves then, and the Fed would raise rates to halfheartedly fight inflation, only to cut them too soon and allow inflation to roar back.

Inflation in the 1970s (BLS)

Most people reading this know the story of how Arab nations imposed a crushing oil embargo on the United States, Canada, and the UK in 1973. More than a few of you reading this likely lived through the gas shortages, 55 mph speed limits, and sky-high inflation. In 1973, oil prices skyrocketed and stock markets crashed. The S&P 500 fell 48% from peak to trough. British stocks fared much worse, falling over 73% from peak to trough.

Less widely known is how a series of policy mistakes that traded short-term gain for long-term gain set the stage for this. This is one reason that political pundits tend to think that fighting inflation will be easy, while historians tend to think it may be harder.

For example, by the 1970s the US had for decades pursued politically popular policies that capped the price of oil and gas. While popular, these led to a decline in domestic production and a steady increase in imports. Arab countries used this to turn the tables by cutting off the supply of oil, sending America and its allies into chaos.

Similarly, rent and wage control policies eased the pain in the short run but ended up backfiring in dramatic fashion, leading to ever-increasing housing shortages and labor union trouble. As a general rule, when you cap the price of something, you're going to see shortages. Rent control leads to housing shortages, while wage control leads to strikes.

Increasing deficits (Vietnam war, social spending) without raising taxes poured gasoline on the inflation fire.

The oil embargo even contributed to defeat in Vietnam. Courtesy of American taxpayers, the South Vietnamese army had a huge technological advantage against the North Vietnamese on paper, but oil shortages meant they couldn't get enough fuel for their tanks and planes, nor the expertise to maintain it after the US withdrawal. The South Vietnamese economy crumbled and local inflation skyrocketed, and Saigon fell to the communists not too long after the first oil crisis.

And of course, the Fed at the time was far too soft on fighting inflation contributed to the situation getting out of control. The Fed did much worse than the West German Bundesbank on inflation because the Germans learned from their history of hyperinflation and quickly adjusted their policies. However, this time around, Germany is learning the energy dependence lesson on Russia that the US and the UK did with OPEC.

Compare this with today:

Politically popular policies with negative long-term impacts on taxpayers? Check. Unnecessarily large stimulus, eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, and student loan forgiveness are all putting upward pressure on inflation and deficits. The more of this we do, the higher inflation will be. Student loans are set to kick back in on October 1st, with a total debt service of about 1% of the US national income after tax. If the current administration finds a backdoor way to not collect the money they're owed, expect inflation to be much higher than it will be otherwise.

Rent control and wage controls– thankfully, the US seems to have learned its lesson here for the most part. However, after the 2021-2022 inflation surge, organized labor is punching back against big business, with the highly publicized pilot union deals, the teamsters/UPS deal, and the UAW's harsh demands and potential strike all in full focus.

Raising spending without raising taxes to pay for it– check.

Energy policy mistakes– the jury is still out on this. Windfall taxes that various countries have imposed on oil companies virtually guarantee higher oil prices in the future. Similarly, countries that have subsidized consumers' energy consumption are basically encouraging consumers to use more energy. The Saudis and OPEC would love nothing more than to drive oil to $150+, so any mistakes in energy policy are likely to be severely punished. If you're paying attention, there's been a cat-and-mouse oil market game between the White House, Russia, and the Saudis that has been fought to a draw so far. Congress has begun investing heavily in renewable energy and infrastructure, which I view as a great policy. They can't seem to resist trying to turn it into a massive government-sponsored union jobs program though, which undermines the long-term energy security goals here in my opinion.

This leaves it to the Fed to lay down the law and stop the easy-money/inflation binge/purge cycle. This is the point of having the Fed be independent of the government; otherwise, the government would just print money and hand it out before every election. To beat inflation means accepting interest rates going higher and higher until Congress gets its act together. This is a long-term assignment! The free market will be able to balance supply and demand, but for this to happen the Fed may need to allow the bond market to scare politicians straight. Famed hedge fund manager Bill Ackman recently placed a huge bet shorting Treasuries (TLT) – and so far he's winning. Whether the US can have a soft landing or not is not the right question to be asking. The real question investors should be asking is if we can limit the damage to less than the 1970s.

What The Fed Needs To Do

So far, the Fed has steadily raised interest rates until they've reached a positive real yield. Sound economic theory unanimously says this is what is needed to bring down inflation. Now, they'll have to raise them a bit more and keep them above the rate of inflation in order to avoid a disastrous repeat of the 1970s. Fed minutes from the last meeting showed that members feared upside risks to inflation, which is why most members support hiking interest rates a bit more, even with some progress on inflation. The market is skeptical, currently pricing a 60% chance that the Fed is done hiking and will soon begin to cut. However, the Fed said they're going to hike one more time in its Summary of Economic Projections, so there are plenty of people (including me) who will take them at their word.

The key to understanding the Summary of Economic Projections is to read between the lines. By comparing the rate of core inflation the Fed projects and the interest rate it projects, we gain an understanding of how the Fed is likely to respond to rising or falling inflation. Essentially, they're looking for a about 2% real yield on cash. That means if core inflation is 3.5%, then they're going to hike one more time and hold rates at a level of 2% above inflation. This is in sharp contrast to many traders who think that if inflation goes to 3% that the Fed will aggressively start to cut when job growth slows or reverses. That's not what the Fed is saying at all, and the difference might be enough to get traders to seriously reevaluate their bets. Under this framework, rates stay above 5% until inflation is under 3%.

Why wouldn't the Fed cut rates much when inflation slows down to 3% or so? Quite simply, that's how they got burned in the 1970s, so they're going to take their time. Modeling using the oft-cited Taylor Rule supports this view.

Taylor Rule Models (Atlanta Fed)

I calibrated the model to run using core inflation (ignoring rising oil prices) and added an interest rate smoothing feature to account for rents starting to fall. Still, almost all of the models here are calling for more rate hikes, with most favoring an interest rate above 6%. The Fed's dot-plot represents a compromise between the more hawkish members and dovish members worried about the banking system, but a cash rate of 5.75% followed by a long hold seems like the most likely outcome here. The market isn't quite pricing this, so traders may be caught by surprise that the Fed isn't looking to bail them out. Their surprise may be compounded if stocks fall sharply in the coming months and the Fed hikes again rather than pivoting to cuts.

It's crucially important that the Fed doesn't allow another 1970s-style inflation surge. It's equally important for the Fed to not cave to political pressure to print money to let Congress off the hook for out-of-control spending. There is no alternative. By the end of the 1970s, Americans' trust in the government was shattered, living standards had stagnated, and the top political priority for voters was ending inflation. People were fed up. That's why they let Fed chair Paul Volcker drop the hammer on the economy and raise rates to 20%. By taking a hard line now, the Fed can ensure we don't have to end up in that position again after multiple consecutive waves of inflation, as was the case in the 1970s.

Takeaways For Markets

The Fed doesn't directly control the stock market as it does with short-term interest rates. But interest rates have a large indirect effect on the market because you can park your money in cash or short-term bonds and earn a solid return with no risk. One rule of thumb is that each 0.25% rate hike will push the fair value of stocks down by 1%. Since the first hike in March 2022 however, stock prices are roughly flat, implying that they might be overvalued by as much as 20% on this measure alone.

Huge deficits and the Fed's inflation-fighting campaign have led to a surge in interest rates. The typical mortgage payment for a home has roughly tripled since pre-pandemic. Jumbo mortgage rates have soared from 3% to 7.29% and have shown no sign of slowing down. Due to the credit risk, I wouldn't be surprised if jumbos hit 9% by the cycle peak. Very few people can pay $90,000 per year in interest on a million-dollar mortgage, while plenty of people could pay $30,000. Economic theory ("crowding out") says that rapidly rising interest rates are a natural consequence of unsustainable deficits, so expect these interest rates to be the new normal unless spending is cut or taxes are increased.

Similarly, I see a huge perception gap with the effect of interest rates between small business owners I know who make substantial profits each year in profit and the general public. The multimillionaire business owners have largely told me that they're not doing X for their business because the prime interest rate is Y, while the general W-2 public is just borrowing whatever they can qualify for and pumping money into the stock market at arguably peak valuations.

Leading economic indicators are relentlessly falling month after month. This week's release for July shows continued broad-based contraction in the leading sectors of the economy. Though the declines are no longer accelerating, the current situation points towards a recession of a similar magnitude to 2001. While the recession then wasn't particularly severe in terms of unemployment, the S&P 500 fell 50% from peak to trough.

Bottom Line

This entire article really boils down to one question. The Fed is offering a 5.5% risk-free return in cash and short-term bonds. Should you take it, and if so, for how much of your asset allocation? I'm inclined to believe the Fed here. For the past year I've said yes–take the risk-free return and for a decent percentage of your portfolio. The downside is asymmetric at current stock market valuations. We'll find out more about the Fed's intentions at Jackson Hole next week.

What do you think? Will the Federal Reserve repeat the mistakes of the 1970s, or have they learned their lesson? Where are you investing your money now? Share your thoughts in the comments below.