Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 1:35 PM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Ta - Vice President of Investor Relations

Alan Lowe - President, Chief Executive Officer

Wajid Ali - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Coldren - Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy, Corporate Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

David Vogt - UBS

Alex Henderson - Needham

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

George Notter - Jefferies

Michael Genovese - Rosenblatt

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Tom O’Malley - Barclays

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities

Jeff Koche - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Lumentum Holdings Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also, note today’s event is being recorded for replay purposes. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Kathy Ta, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Ta, please go ahead.

Kathy Ta

Thank you, and welcome to Lumentum’s fiscal fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. This is Kathy Ta, Lumentum’s Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.

Today’s call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations and beliefs regarding synergies of recent acquisitions, including NeoPhotonics; financial and operating results macroeconomic trends; trends and expectations for our products and technology, our end markets, market opportunities and customers; and our expected financial performance, including our guidance as well as statements regarding our future revenues, financial model and margin targets.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, particularly the risk factors described in our SEC filings. We encourage you

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.