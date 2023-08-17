Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medigene AG (MDGEF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 1:37 PM ETMedigene AG (MDGEF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

Medigene AG (OTCPK:MDGEF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pamela Keck - Head of Investor Relations

Selwyn Ho - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Medigene AG Half-Year 2023 Earnings Call. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Pamela Keck, Head of IR. Please go ahead, madam.

Pamela Keck

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today is Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO of Medigene AG. Today, we announced financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2023. You can access the press release on the Investor Relations page of our website at medigene.com.

Before we get started, let's quickly run through the forward-looking statements. Please note that as part of our discussion today, management will be making forward-looking statements. Also, we believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and may be influenced by factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made on the call reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of this call. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Selwyn.

Selwyn Ho

Thank you, Pamela. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Medigene's half-year 2023 earnings call.

I'm happy for the opportunity to review the first six months of accomplishments and updates as we continue to execute our corporate strategy in 2023. At

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.