Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Big Lots: Tough Road Ahead

Aug. 17, 2023 2:40 PM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)2 Comments
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
507 Followers

Summary

  • Big Lots is facing significant challenges and has no visible plan for its future in my opinion, potentially putting the company at risk.
  • Big Lots' financials are deteriorating, with high levels of debt and negative cash flow, and the stock price reflects the company's current situation.
  • The retail industry has seen numerous bankruptcies, and I believe Big Lots has a tough road ahead if it wants to avoid the same fate.

Young woman lying buried her face in sofa feels tired

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has faced numerous challenges in the last decade and the stock has appropriately reflected that. Since inception, it is down by 28% and the last bull run was also followed by close to 90% drawdown. Some

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
507 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

gmeshortsqueeze profile picture
gmeshortsqueeze
Today, 3:48 PM
Premium
Comments (115)
"And I believe now the management is left with little cash and declining margins with few options to move the needle for the company."

The company has ~$500 million in liquidity according to the last conference call. Additionally, management has stated they expect margins to head back to high 30's over time and earnings momentum in the second half of the year (which we're now entering). The headwinds which hit margins from elevated freight costs and inventory surpluses have abated.

The company also identified $300 million in cost savings across SG&A and COGS; $100 million of which is to reflect on the books this year. So, if revenue stabilizes at ~$5 billion with high 30's gross margin %, that's almost $2 billion in gross margin. Subtract $300 million from the recent annual cost structure, then Big Lots should push operating income back into positive territory. They've also been making enhancements to the Biglots e-commerce channel which looks much nicer now and seeing an uptick on social media noticing Big Lots assortments such as the Target buyouts and Halloween merch.

This isn't a bankrupt company yet...a massive rerating could be coming.

Next time, support your "beliefs" and feelings with some data and evidence.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 2:41 PM
Premium
Comments (11.48K)
Pandemic store.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.