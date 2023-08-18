Claims Seasonal Strength Fading

Andrei Askirka

Jobless claims have continued to occupy the past several months' range between a low of 221K in late July and a high of 265K from a month earlier. This week, claims came in slightly below expectations of 240K, falling to 239K. That compares to last week's reading of 248K, which was at the higher end of the aforementioned range.

As we close in on the one-year mark of last September's post-pandemic and multi-decade low of 182K in initial claims, they have plateaued and are merely trending sideways. Of course, that is not to say claims are in a bad spot. Although claims have come well off that low, they have yet to move back above 300K. In fact, it has almost been 100 weeks since initial claims last printed a level of more than 300K, which ranks as the third-longest streak of sub-300K prints on record.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims actually dipped slightly in the latest week's data, which is somewhat unusual from a seasonal perspective. As shown below, historically, the past two weeks have marked modest seasonal bumps in claims before reaching a seasonal low in late August/early September. Worth noting, next week has been one of the most consistent weeks of the year to see unadjusted claims fall with a week-over-week drop 98% of the time.

Continuing claims are lagged an additional week to initial claims, and the latest reading for the first week of August showed claims ticked back above 1.7 million. As shown below, that is only a modest turn higher as the overall trend of falling continuing claims appears to still be in place for the time being.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.