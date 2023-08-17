Hesai Group Grows Revenue But Operating Metrics Drop
- Hesai Group went public in February 2023, raising $190 million in an IPO.
- The company develops and sells LiDAR solutions for various applications.
- Hesai's operating losses are high and its gross profit margin is falling, indicating no near-term profitability.
- I'm Neutral [Hold] on Hesai Group stock for now.
A Quick Take On Hesai Group
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) went public in February 2023, raising approximately $190 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $19.00 per share.
The firm develops and sells LiDAR solutions for a range of applications.
I previously wrote about Hesai's IPO with a Neutral outlook.
Hesai Group’s operating losses remain high, and its gross profit margin has been falling, indicating no path to profitability in the near term.
I’m therefore Neutral [Hold] on HSAI until we see improvement in its operating metrics.
Hesai Group Overview And Market
Shanghai, China-based Hesai Group was founded to develop three-dimensional light detection and ranging [LiDAR] systems for vehicle and robotic environments.
Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Yifan Li, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously principal engineer at Western Digital.
The company’s primary offerings by application area include:
Passenger & commercial vehicle systems
Autonomous vehicle fleets
Robotics.
The company also generates a small percentage of revenue from gas detection products.
According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for LiDAR products was an estimated $1.8 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $4.2 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued innovation in resolution and other performance aspects, and a growing demand for 3D imagery across numerous application areas.
Also, the chart below shows the breakdown of the global LiDAR market by application market share in 2021:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Velodyne
Luminar
Ouster
Faro Technologies
Leica Geosystem Holdings AG
Teledyne Optech Incorporated (A part of Teledyne Technologies)
Trimble Navigation Limited
RIEGL USA
Quantum Spatial
Sick AG
YellowScan
GeoDigital.
Hesai Group’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has risen markedly in recent quarters; Operating income by quarter has remained materially negative.
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have also trended lower in recent quarters.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative, as the chart shows below.
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
Since its IPO, HSAI’s stock price has fallen 45.27% vs. that of Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) drop of 6.9%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $448.1 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and $42.3 million in total debt, of which $15.1 million was categorized as ‘short term’.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Hesai
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
4.8
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
6.3
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
70.7%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-24.8%
|
EBITDA %
|
-24.5%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,460,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,060,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$100,920,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.74
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Luminar Technologies; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Luminar
|
Hesai Group
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
48.5
|
4.8
|
-90.2%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
NM
|
--%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
47.2%
|
70.7%
|
49.7%
|
Net Income Margin
|
NM
|
-24.8%
|
--%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$261,020,000
|
-$100,920,000
|
--%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary On Hesai
In its last earnings announcement (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023’s results, management highlighted its highest-ever net revenue and total LiDAR shipments.
The company also reported strategic development programs with "two leading automotive OEM partners from North America and Europe."
Leadership is also seeking to integrate its sensors with the NVIDIA DRIVE and Omniverse ecosystems.
Total revenue for Q2 2023 rose 92.7% YoY and gross profit margin dropped 17.2%
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue fell 22.6% year over year, a positive signal indicating greater efficiency in this regard, while operating losses worsened by 10.6%.
The company's balance sheet is strong, but the firm did not disclose its cash flow activity other than saying that it produced positive operating cash flow for the second consecutive quarter.
Looking ahead, consensus revenue estimates for 2023 indicate revenue growth of 41.0% at the midpoint.
If achieved, this would represent a drop in revenue growth versus 2022’s growth rate of 57.95% over 2021.
Regarding valuation, in the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has fallen 72%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
Although the firm is growing revenue impressively, the U.S. market appears largely unimpressed by its progress.
HSAI’s operating losses remain high, and its gross profit margin has been falling, indicating no path to profitability in the near term.
I’m therefore Neutral on HSAI until we see improvement in its operating metrics.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
