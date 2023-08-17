Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Old Dominion Freight: Perfection At A Premium Price

Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Old Dominion Freight Line is a highly successful trucking company with a strong competitive edge in the industry.
  • The company's superior service and efficient operations have allowed it to gain market share and achieve impressive revenue growth.
  • However, economic headwinds and a high valuation have led me to remain on the sidelines and wait for a better buying opportunity.
Traffic with Old Dominion Freight Line double trucks on highway 78 in Pennsylvania

ablokhin

Introduction

Way before I started sharing my investment thoughts on Seeking Alpha and social media, my Achilles heel was buying overcrowded investments. Like most beginning investors, I felt a strong confirmation basis when I invested in something that everybody liked. After all, it can't

Leo Nelissen
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

mikebond15
Today, 3:48 PM
Leo, I have appreciated your analyses on ODFL for some time, but am still always amused by your wait-and-see recommendation to stay on the sidelines until the price comes down to xx.
I followed your advice in the beginning. (Can still remember where u said, (around 260) I'll pull the trigger). As we all know, it never got that far down.
The game has repeated itself a few times since then.
I always get into these companies in layers. A really good company - cyclical or not - u never really get cheap and when u do, great... I just buy significantly more than.
With others (L3Harris, for example), however, u're consistently on the sell-off call (strong buy....) and share prices continue to go down. Just my subjective observation.
Again, I appreciate your work, you write a lot of good things about many good companies and u have made it easier for me, to get into dividend stocks - in addition to growth. My 2 euro cents. Thanks.
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:52 PM
@mikebond15 Yup, that's why I started my article by explaining these challenges. So far, I'm happy with this strategy. I'm up on all investments but 2 at this point. I'm buying more of (as you pointed out) LHX. If ODFL drops (maybe it doesn't), I will be a buyer as well.

Right now, I'm also closely watching REXR and ELS.
Dr.DaveR
Today, 3:38 PM
When I hear the first-hand stories from actual freight workers about markedly decreased orders I cannot understand the runup in the relevant names. I believe a large correction is due across the sector. I will enter $TFII:CA if it is ever reasonably priced, otherwise I will just watch.
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:43 PM
@Dr.DaveR Yes, I think so too. Freight is not in a good spot.

Good pick! TFII is excellent!
Tony Montana Munich
Today, 3:19 PM
Thanks.

Bought at 270. Good company, good FCF development.
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:43 PM
@Tony Montana Munich My pleasure! Thanks for stopping by!
