Rubicon Organics Inc. (ROMJF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCQX:ROMJF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Margaret Brodie - Interim CEO and CFO

Janis Risbin - VP of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Rubicon Organics Second Quarter June 30, 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on August 17, 2023. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin, I will refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation, which contains Rubicon's caution regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures

Today's presenters will be Margaret Brodie, Interim CEO and CFO; and Janis Risbin, Vice President of Finance.

Margaret Brodie

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll provide an update on Rubicon Organics' performance in Q2 2023, highlighting our progress as a leader in the Canadian cannabis market.

In Q2 '23, we achieved record net revenue of $11.3 million for the three months ended June 30, '23, a 28% increase from Q2 '22 and $20.1 million for the six months then ended, a 44% increase compared to Q2 '22. We delivered adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, '23, an increase of $1.5 million and $3.2 million compared to the comparative period in '22, marking our fifth consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA positive.

We also achieved operating cash flow of $2.4 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, '23, delivering almost $7 million in operating cash flow over the 12 months ended June 30.

We have grown our cash balance in three months by 22% to $9.3 million, and we've achieved 2% market share of flower and pre-rolls and 5% of the premium flower and pre-roll category. From a commercial perspective, we have been busy. Under Simply Bare

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business.
