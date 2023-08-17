Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Management Presents at UBS MedTech, Tools and Genomics Summit 2023 Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 17, 2023 2:28 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) UBS MedTech, Tools and Genomics Summit 2023 Conference Transcript August 17, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Salli Schwartz - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

John Sourbeer - UBS

John Sourbeer

Hi. I am John Sourbeer, one of the life sciences analyst here at UBS. Final day of the 2023 UBS Life Sciences Conference here -- of the life science portion here with a fireside chat with Illumina. Joining us today is Salli Schwartz, VP of Investor Relations. Salli, thanks for joining us.

Salli Schwartz

Yeah. Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Sourbeer

So you guys recently reported 2Q earnings last week, but maybe just start off with a recap in the lower guidance. There’s certainly been larger macro issues throughout the life sciences industry, but maybe some of the puts and takes on China slower than expected NovaSeq X ramp and some of the general budget pressures across customers?

Salli Schwartz

Sure. And maybe just as a quick recap, we previously had guidance for core Illumina growing 6% to 9% -- a range of 6% to 9% for 2023 and we lowered that guidance to flat -- approximately flat for the year. So, obviously, meaningful takedown, which is frustrating, but temporary in a lot of the drivers.

So you mentioned some of the drivers just to put some numbers around them, about 25% of the variance is related to China and I am sure you have seen other companies as well, we have had our own challenges there, we had anticipated a recovery in the back half of the year in China from a macro perspective and that’s just not happened. So, certainly, that’s been a negative to our growth for the year.

In addition to that and something more specific to us, we

