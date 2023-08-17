Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 17, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Irina Axenova - Head, IR

Ricardo Ramos - CEO

Gerardo Illanes - CFO

Carlos Díaz - EVP, Lithium

Felipe Smith - Commercial VP, Lithium

Pablo Altimiras - EVP, Nitrates & Iodine

Conference Call Participants

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Rafael Barcellos - Banco Santander

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the SQM Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Irina Axenova, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Irina Axenova

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining SQM's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2023. This conference will be recorded and is being webcast live. Our earnings press release and presentation with a summary of the results have been uploaded to our website, where you can also find a link to the webcast.

Speaking on the call today will be Ricardo Ramos, our Chief Executive Officer; and Gerardo Illanes, Chief Financial Officer. Carlos Díaz, Executive Vice President of Lithium; Felipe Smith, Commercial Vice President of Lithium; and Pablo Altimiras, Executive Vice President of Nitrates & Iodine will also be available to answer any questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that statements made in this conference call regarding our business outlook, future economic performance, anticipated profitability, revenues, expenses and other financial items, along with expected cost synergies and product or service line growth, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.