Making Short-Term Markets Better. Going Beyond IOSCO Guidelines

Introduction.

Retail and institutional investor access to insider-priced investments at the short-term end of the yield curve has never been adequate. Recent analyses of investor access to insider-priced short-term investments focused on the pros and cons of LIBOR. The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has encouraged the replacement of LIBOR with other indexes that comply with IOSCO standards. But IOSCO standards for indexes are neither sufficient nor necessary to contribute to market structure. The only important standard a market index must meet is old-school. The index must enhance the safety and value of including more short-term debt in investment portfolios, thereby increasing the nation’s capital stock.

Why futures markets in short-term investments don’t improve portfolio values.

Until recently, Eurodollar futures provided retail investors with insight into the inside market valuation of the bellwether three-month deposit rate, LIBOR. Eurodollar futures enabled retail investor speculation about the future insider valuation of wholesale deposits but no access to the deposits themselves.

In other words, Eurodollar futures were a way to wager on the price of wholesale deposits, not a way for retail and institutional investors to gain access to short-term debt investment.

Market regulators concerned with the end of LIBOR have replaced the LIBOR index with a lesser index of short-term rates – Term SOFR. Although Term SOFR futures also fail to provide a related spot market investment, the Term SOFR has other shortcomings that leave investors with less access to short-term markets than LIBOR provided.

Eurodollar futures traded a forecast price of a real investment – Term SOFR futures trade a forecast of an imaginary theoretical investment. Term SOFR is thus a step backward in improving investor access to short-term insider-priced debt.

But the way forward, creating a quality insider price for an investor-accessible short-term debt market, is a more difficult task than the simple provision of a representative number like Term SOFR.

Meeting the standards of the most investor-friendly index – an index value of an investor-assessable stock-based investment -- will require the creation of short-term debt securities akin to stock index ETFs, that are priced at an inside market value available to both retail and wholesale investors.

To provide an improved market structure to debt investors, a quality short-term debt index will need to elicit both a greater volume of short-term debt issued and to increase debt’s share of investor portfolios. In other words, an important index will make debt investment and issuance more attractive.

Lack of investor focus of IOSCO guidelines.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions provides us with rather long-winded standards a market index should meet. Candidate indexes designed to replace the once-successful LIBOR rate seek identification by IOSCO as compliant with IOSCO standards. Briefly, IOSCO maintains that a compliant index market should meet the standards below.

Appropriate market governance , assuring integrity and addressing conflicts of interest.

, assuring integrity and addressing conflicts of interest. An active liquid market.

Transparency.

Full information about changes in index construction.

about changes in index construction. Accountability.

These standards are mute about the most important quality of a market index – that the index price an investment that enhances the value and safety of investor portfolios. Thus, there is no assurance that an IOSCO-compliant index adds to investor well-being. Moreover, an index that adds to investor portfolio valuation and safety is plainly a positive contribution to market structure, even without IOSCO compliance.

Objectives.

This article is the third in a series addressing our unstable chaos-ridden financial markets. Two earlier articles, here, discuss the failure of the stock market to meet the needs of retail investors. This article considers the unmet needs of retail investors in the market for short-term credit risky debt. The short-term debt market is an order of magnitude less friendly to retail investors than the stock market. Moreover, investment management firms have failed to create an adequate market-wide benchmark for short-term debt to rival the stock market’s S&P 500.

Historically the diversity and heterogeneity of corporate debt have prevented brokers from automating and electronically trading corporate debt. However, the overall share of electronic trading in US investment-grade credit has climbed from 21 percent in early 2019 to 45 percent at the end of 2022, according to data from industry watchdog FINRA.

It is still a major step to go from electronic OTC trading to reach the ideal market structure – full-on spot debt and futures exchange trading of a retail investor-assessable asset. This article considers a first step – the creation of liquid spot and futures markets, fused into a single market, in investment grade 3-month commercial paper. Could this new market surpass the significance for interest rate risk managers once represented by the now-gone Eurodollar market?

To liquify the debt market, a new marketplace must trade high-volume market-price-summarizing financial instruments, ideally a single short-term debt instrument that summarizes conditions in the broader market. There are no such instruments in the short-term corporate debt market today. How could market participants create one?

Flaws in the market for short-term debt.

First, participants must remedy the existing flaws in the short-term debt market.

The short-term debt market is a larger source of corporate investment funds than the stock market. Yet it has no central transactions engine, no exchange, and nothing to focus attention on the valuation of short-term risky debt. Until recently, investors and lenders both used LIBOR to measure the cost of short-term risky debt in dollar markets, much like the use in equity trading of indexes like the S&P 500 index.

LIBOR’s primary weakness had been that the London interbank deposit market was an insider’s market, limited to major banks with a London branch. This had several negative side effects but the flaw that ended LIBOR was the ease with which insiders could manipulate it.

Rising from the ashes of LIBOR.

However, the loss of LIBOR is an opportunity, not a catastrophe. One or more replacement indexes with market-price-summarizing qualities that match the other key market index, the S&P 500 stock index, would doubtless reward its creator and add stability to the very crisis-prone short-term market. Unfortunately, right now the market for short-term risky debt is accident-prone. Moreover, it lacks the ability to signal future events to investors as LIBOR once did.

The current central short-term rate is an algorithm-based index, the term secured overnight financing rate (Term SOFR). We should replace LIBOR with something more practical, and more important than Term SOFR. Term SOFR is a theoretically excellent LIBOR replacement based on an interesting algorithm. But there is no Term SOFR spot market -- nobody will ever issue three-month Term SOFR bills routinely at a market-determined price. We need a retail investment, traded in a liquid market, not an interesting number.

LIBOR’s death has elicited many replacements, a veritable cottage industry for econometricians. But all proposed replacements share LIBOR’s fatal flaw, the absence of a related liquid spot version assessable to retail investors. Most, like Term SOFR, are numbers with no associated security. Thus, they are, like LIBOR, impossible for retail investors to own.

LIBOR was important, but it fell short of the mark as a market-organizing economy-supporting anchor for the short end of the yield curve. To reach that goal, an index must price an investment readily available to retail investors at an insider’s price.

Minimum requirements.

This article lays the groundwork for establishing a flagship instrument for credit-risky short-term debt. As with all financial markets, the primary question is how to make the market easy for retail investors to access and use. The index should price an investment that enhances investor portfolio safety and value. It’s a tall order, but easily described.

In our marketplace for corporate shares, those requirements are met by the passive stock index ETFs. Nothing else meets this standard.

Fusion of spot and futures markets.

In retrospect, the primary shortcoming of Eurodollar futures was that the listing exchange took no responsibility for safety and investor access to the spot market that settled the futures market. In short, the spot and futures markets should be jointly listed by an exchange seeking to meet investor needs.

The disappearance of the LIBOR index is an opportunity to fuse the futures and spot markets to dramatically improve short-term debt market access. If the opportunity is seized, market originators might simultaneously resolve these important weaknesses.

The primary weakness of the spot market for debt is that it lacks homogeneity.

The primary weakness of futures markets is that they have no control over the stability and reliability of the deliverable spot market security.

Fused futures and spot markets would assure that futures settlements (deliveries) seamlessly interact with the spot market. No squeezes or spot market delivery-created chaos is possible.

Ideal facets of an index marketplace. Alternatives to IOSCO standards.

The standards below reach beyond the IOSCO guidelines that assume an index introduced with only the defensive objective of doing no harm to existing markets. But the ideal index marketplace seeks to add to and enhance investment opportunities.

Stable. The market for the bellwether investment should not be subject to redemption-induced runs, as are the money market mutual funds.

Informative. The market price should be a forecast of anticipated overnight short-term rates as well as an insider value of a spot investment.

Adds investor value. The index should be the closing value of the yield on a security that is accessible to insiders and outsiders alike.

Adds issuer value. The index market should attract as much of the issued supply of corporate debt as possible.

Conclusion.

The demise of LIBOR is an opportunity to enhance the investment universe and to add security and value to investor portfolios. To date, proposed LIBOR-failure-inspired indexes have sought regulatory approval, not investor approval. That attitude is too conservative and short-sighted.

Market participants seeking to contribute value to the marketplace should think of investors the way they think of themselves. Everyone wants a market that makes their portfolios more valuable and safer. New contributions to market structure should do for investors what agents for change want for themselves. Bluntly, the idea is to get rich. If that goal for investors is achieved, regulatory approval will become the secondary issue it should be.