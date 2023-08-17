Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Activision Blizzard: A Hold Whether The Deal Closes Or Not

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Acquiring Activision Blizzard is not as profitable as it seemed 18 months ago for Microsoft.
  • The completion of the deal is contingent on receiving approval from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority. Microsoft might sell its could-based gaming rights in the UK to another company.
  • According to ATVI's current stock price, if the merger happens, the company's shareholders will profit by 4%.
  • If the deal fails, Activision Blizzard could receive a break-up fee of $3.0 to $4.5 billion from Microsoft, which is significant. The company's operating income in 1H 2023 was $1.4 billion.
  • If the merger fails, I don't expect ATVI's stock price to change significantly except for the first few days.
Gamescom 2016 Media Day

Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Since the announcement of the merger, the most important thing about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Microsoft (MSFT) plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95 per share. Even all the past articles on ATVI on Seeking Alpha are

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.73K Followers
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (1.3K)
The deal is closing.

It's only a question of when.

The bureaucrats have done what the bureaucrats do best, which is to waste time.

But this deal is closing.

42 jurisdictions have approved.

The CMA is the last holdout.

They've already said they think they can work out a deal.

We have not heard anything in two or three weeks. This creates opportunities for all kinds of unfounded speculation.

But at the time of the last CAT hearing, where both the CMA and Microsoft were arguing that the appeal was not necessary, all indications looked like the deal would close. Nothing has changed since that time.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.