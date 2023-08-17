Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qualys Sees Slowing Sales Cycles Amid Platform Expansion

Aug. 17, 2023 4:33 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)TENB1 Comment
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Qualys, Inc. recently reported Q2 2023 financial results, beating revenue and EPS estimates.
  • The company offers IT security software and services to enterprises globally.
  • Qualys is experiencing slowing sales cycles, reduced net revenue retention, and the stock is highly-priced.
  • I remain Neutral [Hold] on Qualys, Inc. stock for the near term.
cybersecurity concept Global network security technology, business people protect personal information. Encryption with a padlock icon on the virtual interface.

Thapana Onphalai

A Quick Take On Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) reported its Q2 2023 financial results on August 3, 2022, beating both revenue and EPS consensus estimates.

The company provides a wide range of IT security software and related

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

K
KIWI_PROF
Today, 4:50 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (16)
Good article. Qualys is a mature company with a good market share in the Vulnerability and Compliance area. Future growth in this sector is limited as they have formidable competition from Tenable in particular and Rapid 7. For endpoint security which is a significantly larger market, this will consolidate to CrowdStrike, MSFT and PANW. Symantec and McAfee (once dominant) are now legacy solutions. CRWD and MSFT have Vulnerability Management solution as part of a suite of security solutions. Enterprises can consolidate with these vendors and lower TCO. These market forces are well established and will act as headwinds for QLYS. Target price by year end $102
