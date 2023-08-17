Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ryvyl, Inc. (RVYL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 3:37 PM ETRyvyl Inc. (RVYL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

Ryvyl, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Errez - Chairman of the Board

Gene Jones - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Min Wei - Chief Operating Officer

Fredi Nisan - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Donovan - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Welcome to the RYVYL second quarter earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions] The earnings press release accompanying this conference call is issued at the close of the market today. The quarterly report, which includes the company's results of operations for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023 was filed with the SEC today.

On our call today are RYVYL Chairman, Ben Errez; Interim Chief Financial Officer, Fredi Nisan, -- excuse me, also Gene Jones who is the Interim Chief Financial Officer, Fredi Nisan is the Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, Min Wei.

I'd like to remind everyone that statements made on today's call and webcast, including those regarding future financial results and industry prospects, are forward-looking and may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the call. Please refer to the company's regulatory filings for a list of associated risks. The replay of this call and webcast will be available for the next 90 days on the company's website under the Events section. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ben Errez, the company's Chairman. Ben, the floor is yours.

Ben Errez

Thank you for joining us today. Today's call is entirely produced using AI in a continued push for efficiency and cost reduction for the company. I am proud to present our fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results, where we delivered record top line revenue for the third consecutive

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.