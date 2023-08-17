IEV: Portfolio Of European Blue-Chip Stocks Providing Stability, But Lacking Growth

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance).

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that invests in diversified blue-chip companies in a wide range of developed European markets. The portfolio also has very little concentration on any particular sector. Half of its holdings are in three sectors - finance, healthcare, and industrial. However, during a time of great market volatility, this fund has become a victim of the tide. As these economies suffered a downturn, so has this European ETF. However, its blue-chip holdings have sound fundamentals and are too big to fail. A weak euro also makes exports less expensive, resulting in increased demand for durable goods in global markets. This fund makes an interesting choice during a time of slow economic growth and high economic uncertainty.

IEV Has a Portfolio of Blue-Chip Stocks Belonging to Developed European Nations

iShares Europe ETF was launched by BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) on July 25, 2000, and is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It has an asset under management of $1.67 billion and an expense ratio of 0.67 percent. It uses representative sampling techniques to create its portfolio, which is benchmarked on the S&P Europe 350 Index. The index measures the performance of the securities of leading companies and is built on the 350 leading blue-chip companies drawn from 16 developed European markets. A highly diversified portfolio spread over a range of highly credible European markets makes this portfolio less risky. Half of IEV's portfolio is invested in financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Major holdings in the financial sector include mostly banking giants.

IEV's Major Stakes in Industrial Sectors Are Blue-Chips from Advanced Economies

Although the portfolio is diversified over 16 developed European nations, more than 70 percent of IEV's assets are invested in four markets - the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, and Germany. As we all know, these economies are highly industrialized and house some of the biggest industrial houses such as Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), ABB Ltd (OTCPK:ABBNY), RELX PLC (RELX), Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF), etc. Top investments of iShares Europe ETF in the industrial sector belong to these four economies only. These stocks posted relatively better price growth during the past 3 years. They also provided steady pay-off.

IEV Has Been Able to Register Decent Total Return Over 3-Year Low-Growth Period

These economies also have some of the largest brands in healthcare sector, mostly pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis AG (OTCPK:NVSEF), Sanofi SA (OTCPK:SNYNF), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYZF), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), etc. During the past three years, most of these stocks failed to register significant price growth. As a result, price growth was quite low. However, the price growth was positive at 14.2 percent. As these blue-chips are very stable, we can expect a low but steady price growth.

If we consider its yield of almost 4 to 7 percent, IEV has been able to register a total return of 24.4 percent, that is a CAGR of 7.6 percent. Annual average iShares Europe ETF since 2019 has been a strong 5.1 percent. So, the overall return of iShares Europe ETF has been satisfactory.

Growth of European Markets Has Been Badly Impacted by Russia's War in Ukraine

Europe is potentially facing its worst economic crisis since the second world war due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Developed nations of Western Europe have been unified in their condemnation of Russia and banned most of the sources of revenue that Russia has traditionally been generating out of those markets. But this condemnation and sanction comes at a very high cost. Russian oil and natural gas have either been cut off or being minimized. As a result of this, energy prices have gone up and the soaring fuel prices are hurting the Europeans, and their manufacturing industries are getting badly hit. Not surprisingly, this portfolio of European blue-chips has underperformed S&P 500 by a significant margin, which registered a double-digit price growth.

Against the backdrop of high inflation, poor economic growth, and tight monetary policy, debt servicing abilities of European companies and their asset qualities might deteriorate. If Russia is unable to find new buyers for its fuel, production at refineries could be cut, tightening supplies and boosting prices even further. It's not just energy, there's also food inflation to consider, which remains extremely steep and is unlikely to come down anytime soon. All these factors will further hamper the growth of these European companies. Having said so, there are enough reasons for optimism, too. These blue-chips have sound fundamentals. Moreover, a weak euro also makes exports less expensive, resulting in increased demand for durable goods in export markets.

Investment Thesis

The well-diversified iShares Europe ETF offers great value and is not subject to any significant concentration risk. Given the broader global equity market outlook, iShares Europe ETF can be a good investment in the long run, realizing that this will never be a dynamic fund - but it should show steady returns. This fund includes stocks of Europe's most well-established companies, and thus will always be a stable portfolio over the long term. Many of these blue-chip stocks are considered "too big to fail." This gives comfort to less aggressive growth-seeking investors. It's a safe bet for those looking to protect their hard-earned assets. So, I'd recommend a hold rating on iShares Europe ETF.