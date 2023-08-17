Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Northwest Bio: Is There Ever Going To Be A Right Time?

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
172 Followers

Summary

  • Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotech focused on developing a dendritic cell vaccine to fight cancer.
  • The company has faced financial challenges and has relied on dilution to raise funds.
  • While they have achieved success in glioblastoma, funding remains a major concern that makes this a no-go for me, even for the risk tolerant.

Black woman in late 70s pointing to vaccination

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO) is a biotech dedicated to developing a novel dendritic cell vaccine, with the hope of "reinvigorating" the immune system to fight cancer. While they're moving past regulatory hurdles, cash has remained an issue for them, and

I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Rycote Manor profile picture
Rycote Manor
Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (59)
Doesn't look like they are doing much research at all. They have the medical journal article and the manufacturing plant approval in UK. Their 10K says they are close to finishing marketing approval UK and EU or NDA for FDA. As usual, they are later than hoped but the journal article and plant approval did come through. Be a little patient.
L
L.
Today, 5:15 PM
Premium
Comments (950)
No: financial quicksand. Better to put a match to your money during a dark & stormy night so as to light your way, finding your way out of despair, rather than falling deeper into it.
