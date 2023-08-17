Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 4:08 PM ETZenvia Inc. (ZENV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cassio Bobsin - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Shay Chor - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Caio Figueiredo - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Chaves - UBS BB

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zenvia's Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's speakers are Mr. Cassio Bobsin, Zenvia's Founder and CEO; and Mr. Shay Chor, CFO and Investor Relations Officer. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded, and a replay will be available at the company's IR website, where you can also access today's presentation. At this time all participants’ are in listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Now I would like to welcome one of our speakers for today, Mr. Cassio Bobsin, Founder and CEO. Sir, the floor is yours.

Cassio Bobsin

Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining us at Zenvia's second quarter ‘23 earnings call. I'm Cassio Bobsin, Founder and CEO. Thank you all for being with us today. Our results for the second quarter showed stability and consistency for Zenvia as we resolved our funding gap, while managing the correct balance of revenue growth and profitability.

We're making good progress integrating systems and platforms, allowing us to begin capitalizing on cross-selling opportunities such as selling bundled packages of certain services, which is already showing positive early results. We're very excited by the ongoing evolution of our platform and its potential. And we're continuing to leverage the massive generative AI opportunity that is quickly changing our industry.

In the second quarter, we unveiled two AI power tools to enhance the customer journey, including Zenvia Understand, which empowers customer support representatives with easy-to-use platform that delivers an automated

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.