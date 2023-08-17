Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

In a now consistent pattern, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has collapsed following another strong earnings report. The digital bank platform has now reported a very consistent and strong history of growing following the SPAC deal back in late 2020, but the stock actually trades below the $10 deal price. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock on another dip to $8.

Source: Finviz

Another Selloff

SoFi traded up to $10 heading into Q2'23 earnings on July 31. The strong earnings report were backed by revenues beating consensus estimates by $15.5 million sending the stock soaring to a multi-year high of nearly $12.

A couple of weeks later, SoFi is trading back towards support around $8. The move follows a similar pattern over the last year where the market sells off initial strong results.

Back following the Q4'22 earnings report on January 30, SoFi soared to a multi-year high topping $8. The fintech beat analyst revenue targets by $17.6 million and the stock completed a nearly 100% run from the recent lows in the mid-$4s. Within no time, SoFi was back trading below $5.

The moves are hard to explain other than analysts want to value SoFi like a traditional fintech while the company continues to produce the financials more like a growth stock. The average analyst price target is only $9.68, $2 below the recent high, with just 7 analysts having a buy rating amounting to only 39% of analysts bullish on the stock.

Source: TipRanks

As a prime example of how SoFi and fintech stocks are out of favor with the market, Apple (AAPL) is the most valuable stock in the world and the stock doesn't even have a Sell rating anymore. Apple has 73% of analysts with a Buy call, yet our prior research continues to highlight how the tech giant is vastly overvalued with sales again set to slip YoY.

Remember, SoFi just reported 37% revenue growth, yet most analysts don't like the stock. The fintech guided to 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $338 million, up $60 million from prior guidance, and analyst EBITDA estimates around $546 million for 2024.

Data by YCharts

The stock has a market cap of just $7.9 billion now, placing the 2024 adjusted EBITDA multiple at just 14.5x.

Mortgage Boost

While the market is focused on the opportunity in student debt repayments restarting in October, the real catalyst for SoFi could be the massive mortgage debt market. At the of Q2, the New York Fed reported total mortgage debt of $12.0 trillion at 7.5x larger than the student debt at $1.6 trillion.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

SoFi just bought a fintech mortgage lender to gain technology to expand further into the mortgage loan market. The digital bank only originated $90 million worth of mortgage loans back during Q1 and the amount jumped to $243 million in Q2'23 with the addition of Wyndham Capital Mortgage.

The amount is far below the $3.7 billion worth of personal loans originated during Q2 and still far below student debt refinancings that used to top $1 billion a quarter. Still, the mortgage market is ~12x the size of the credit card debt usually funneled into personal loans.

The mortgage market could further open up the Financial Services segment where Money, Invest and Credit Card products continue to surge. Borrowers with larger mortgages are likely to have more money to invest and spend more on credit cards.

The Financial Service segment continues to grow faster than the Lending products. Total Financial Services products jumped 47% YoY in Q2 to 7.9 million products.

Source: SoFi Q2'23 presentation

Financial Services revenues surged during Q2 to $98 million for 223% growth. The segment is a big contributor to the improvement of the profit picture with the contribution loss improving by over $49 million YoY to a loss of only $4 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that SoFi Technologies, Inc. is poised to fire on all cylinders heading into year-end with the restart of student debt payments. Investors selling the stock aren't looking at the bigger picture with the digital bank moving more aggressively into the home mortgage market to again expand the Financial Services flywheel.

The stock is too cheap at only $8 trading at just 14.5x forward adjusted EBITDA targets. Investors should again use the post-earnings selloff to load up on SoFi.