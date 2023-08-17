Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GN Store Nord A/S (GGNDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 4:44 PM ETGN Store Nord A/S (GGNDF), GNNDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCPK:GGNDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anne Sofie Veyhe - Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and M&A

Soren Jelert - CFO of GN Store Nord

Gitte Aabo - CEO of GN Hearing

Peter Karlstromer - CEO of GN Audio

Conference Call Participants

Martin Brenoe - Nordea

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Maja Pataki - Kepler

Christian Ryom - Danske Bank

Chris Gretler - Credit Suisse

Mattias Häggblom - Handelsbanken

Oliver Metzger - BHF

Susannah Ludwig - Bernstein

Niels Leth - Carnegie

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Shubhangi Gupta - HSBC

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Anne Sofie Veyhe

Welcome, everyone, to GN's Interim Q2 2023 Conference Call. Thank you all for dialing in. It's great to have you on the call.

Participating on the call today is Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing; Peter Karlstromer, CEO of GN Audio; Soren Jelert, our new CFO of GN Store Nord; and myself, Anne Sofie Veyhe, Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and M&A.

Today's presentation is expected to last about 20 minutes, after which we will turn to the Q&A session. You can find the presentation afterwards on gn.com.

And with that brief introduction, I'm happy to hand over to Soren.

Soren Jelert

Thank you, Anne Sofie, and hello, everyone, and thanks for joining our Q2 '23 call today.

Just a few words about myself before diving into the performance in the quarter. After five exciting years at ALK, I'm absolutely thrilled to join GN. Before joining ALK, I spent many years building finance organization for companies such as Novo Nordisk and NNE Pharmaplan.

GN has an important legacy, but certainly also a very interesting future. The markets in which we operate are supported by multiple attractive long-term trends. However, to stay ahead of the curve, we need

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.