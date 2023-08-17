Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DC Jury Decides GSE Shareholder Contracts Breached

Glen Bradford
Summary

  • Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders win legal victory as jury finds FHFA acted arbitrarily in entering into Net Worth Sweep.
  • Pending equity restructuring includes warrants, common shares, junior preferred shares, and senior preferred shares.
  • There are significant, follow on implications for other cases now that a jury has decided that the government breached the implied covenant of good faith.

As of August 14, 2023, Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) shareholders have a new legal victory to celebrate. After a decade of uphill legal battles, shareholders have finally notched a win, but the potential

Glen Bradford
Glen Bradford MBA contributes to Seeking Alpha primarily to read people's negative feedback so that he can avoid generating unnecessary losses. "Uncertainty will certainly work for me." - Glen Bradford March 2009.Glen wishes you a bright sunny warm day filled with smiles, laughter, and love.The Supreme Court got it wrong, which is sad, but it's not over yet.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMCCG,FMCCI,FMCCJ,FMCCK,FMCCM,FMCCN,FMCCO,FMCCS,FNMAO,FNMAP,FNMFO,FREGP,FREJN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

alphamanbk
Today, 6:44 PM
Great job on the summary. I’ve been the trade since then as well. What a roller coaster. Let’s see what happens
SDK 57
Today, 6:38 PM
Thanks Glen! Great article and looking forward to the Biden administration now looking much harder at making their move to capture the pent up profits from the gov ownership in FF and implementing their desired changes on housing reforms. It would be great to see them just turn on the dividends (a couple billion a year vs the $20B or greater FF are now making) and watch the JPS's reprice closer to par...in exchange for the lawsuits being dropped. We'll see how the next 12 months play out....but in the meantime, looks like the risk/reward has definitely shifted on the JPS, no more than $1 down and par on the upside. Keep buying the dips!
cgm
Today, 6:22 PM
I hope the Plaintiffs are successful in their appeal of the damages model. I think a $30B+ amount would be appropriate, and if nothing else, would get the government moving to get this resolved. This whole episode is the best example of how government can screw it citizens, not care about it, and let them suffer for many years (which is better than forever, which it looked like before this jury verdict).
domenicog7
Today, 6:19 PM
Thank you Glen:)
petergo007
Today, 6:03 PM
thanks Glen for the article, been following you for close to 10 years, and CONGRATS m8, at last nearing the end, with success.

Of the many choices to buy in preferreds, what would you suggest if I may ask you, would be your top 3 picks?

Champagne all round
cheers
Dr Phos
Today, 6:01 PM
Fannie and Freddie up big today.

Thanks Glen for all the hard work
