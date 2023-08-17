Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sibanye: Dr. Burry's Divestment, Additional Social Unrest, And More

Aug. 17, 2023 5:50 PM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)2 Comments
Summary

  • Updated 13-F filings communicate that Dr. Michael Burry's Scion Capital disposed of its Sibanye Stillwater Limited stake in Q2.
  • Santaco's taxi strike and ancillary unrest might spark another systemic event in South Africa ahead of its 2024 elections.
  • A PGM price recovery is possible. However, commodity price risk remains amid an uncertain interest rate outlook.
  • We lower our valuation of Sibanye's ADRs to $6.29 per share and maintain our neutral outlook.

Sibanye Driefontein Gold 5 Shaft

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) never shies away from volatility, does it?

Since our latest contribution, additional noteworthy events have emerged, with some presenting a glimmer of hope while others suggesting a divestment is warranted. Therefore, in today's analysis of Sibanye, we communicate

Comments (2)

Article Update Today, 5:58 PM
Article Error: The article says “kloof 4 shaft in Driefontein” — This is a misprint, should be “Kloof 4 Shaft in Kloof Gold Mine”. - My apologies.
Today, 6:26 PM
I reckon the shorts will be after this coming into the election next March. They could lose their mines if these EEF guys do well. I think they’re going to do better than people expect. ANC won’t get 50pc without a coalition
