Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 5:25 PM ETLegal & General Group Plc (LGGNY), LGGNF
Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNY) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nigel Wilson - CFO

Stuart Davies - CMO

Andrew Kail - CEO Institutional Retirement Division

Laura Mason - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Andy Sinclair - Bank of America

Andrew Crean - Autonomous

William Hawkins - KBW

Steven Haywood - HSBC

Thomas Bateman - Berenberg

Larissa Van Deventer - Barclays

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Mandeep Jagpal - Capital Markets

Andrew Baker - Citi

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan

Abid Hussain - Panmure Gordon

Nasib Ahmed - UBS

Dominic O'Mahony - BNP Paribas Exane

Nigel Wilson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Legal & General's Half Year Results for 2023. It's terrific to be here with you and share a set of results we are proud of as a team. We remain on track to achieve our 5-year ambitions. H1 operating profit from divisions were £1.14 billion, with group operating profits and Solvency II operating surplus of £0.95 billion. Our Solvency II coverage ratio of 230% is near record levels.

Our interim dividend is 5.71p at 5%. I'd like to thank all of my colleagues for their immense contribution and commitment to Legal & General. The usual disclaimers apply, please silence mobile phones. We will follow our usual format. I will provide some opening remarks; Jeff , the numbers, and I will round up at the end, leaving time for questions.

You are familiar with our 5-year ambitions, £8 billion to £9 billion of cumulative capital generation by 2024. We expect £6.7 billion at the year-end. To grow earnings per share faster than dividend per share. IFRS 17 earnings will grow faster than dividends. To generate a net surplus exceeding dividends over the period, £0.6 billion positive so far, whilst growing the dividend between 3% and 6% per annum, 5% this year and next

