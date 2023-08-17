Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hesai Group (HSAI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 5:32 PM ETHesai Group (HSAI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Yuanting Shi - IR

Dr. David Li - CEO

Louis Hsieh - Global CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Hsiao - Morgan Stanley

Olivia Xu - Goldman Sachs

Bin Wang - Credit Suisse

Leping Huang - Huatai

Yang Kong - CICC

Yi Lu - JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Hesai Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Yuanting Shi. Please go ahead.

Yuanting Shi

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Hesai Group's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Our earnings release is now available on our IR website at investor.hesaitech.com, as well as via Newswire services.

Today, you will hear from our CEO, Dr. David Li, who will start the call with an overview of our recent updates. Next, our Global CFO, Mr. Louis Hsieh, will address our financial results before we open the call for questions.

Before we continue, I refer you to the safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Please also note that the Company will discuss non-GAAP measures today, which are more thoroughly explained and reconciled to the most comparable measures reported on the GAAP in our earnings release and SEC filings.

With that, I'm pleased to turn over the call to our CEO, Dr. David Li. David, please go ahead.

Dr. David Li

Thank you, Yuanting, and thank you everyone for joining our call today. In the second quarter, our team's dedication and hard work resulted in record-breaking quarterly figures. In particular, we achieved unprecedented

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.