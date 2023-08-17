Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGGKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (OTCPK:SGGKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 11:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cedric Foo - Chief Financial Officer

Vincent Chong - Group President & Chief Executive Officer

Tan Lee Chew - Group Chief Commercial Officer, Market Development & President Smart City & Digital Solutions

Ravinder Singh - Group Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Technology and Innovation and President Defense and Public Securities

Jeffrey Lam - President-Commercial Aerosapce

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Bhatia - HSBC

Siew Khee - CIMB

Lorraine Tan - Morningstar

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ST Engineering's First Half 2023 Results Briefing. We will begin today with the presentation by our Group CFO, Cedric Foo; our Group's President and CEO, Vincent Chong will then give his remarks. After that, we will open up the floor to a Q&A session.

Without further ado, may I invite Cedric to give his presentation, please.

Cedric Foo

Yeah. Thank you very much for those attending in person here, very warm welcome. And those via the webcast similar warm welcome and good morning. Let me add my welcome to ST Engineering's first half 2023 results update.

First, I would like to bring your attention to slide 2, which states that amongst others the group's actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Slide number 3 is the agenda for today. I will be covering group highlights, business discussions, segment financials and order book debt profile and finally the CEO's outlook. Thereafter, Vincent will provide his opening remarks followed by Q&A.

First, group highlights. Slide 5 shows a summary of our first half 2023 results. It's a very strong set of results. Group revenue recorded a 14% year-on-year increase to $4.9 billion. Group EBITDA was strong at $711 million, up 16% year-on-year. Group EBIT was $444 million, up 15% year-on-year. Group profit before tax

