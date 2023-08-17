Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 5:48 PM ETDecisionpoint Systems, Inc. (DPSI)
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DPSI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Siegel - Hayden IR

Steven Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Melinda Wohl - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Brian Siegel with Hayden IR. Thank you. You may begin.

Brian Siegel

Good morning, and welcome to the DecisionPoint Systems Earnings Call. Joining me today are Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Melinda Wohl, Chief Financial Officer. For those of you that have not seen today's release, it is available in the Investors section of our website at www.decisionpt.com.

Before beginning, I would like to remind everyone that except for historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements that involve several risks and uncertainties. Words like believe, expect and anticipate mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there could be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place. So our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements.

Also, during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust our GAAP net income and EPS for stock-based comp, any gains on extinguishment of debt, M&A and other financial transaction costs and other nonrecurring nonoperating income and expense items. Further information on the company's risk factors is contained in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Steve.

Steven Smith

Thank you, Brian. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We reported

