Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NEXGEL, Inc. (NXGL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 6:01 PM ETNEXGEL, Inc. (NXGL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Valter Pinto - MD, KCSA Strategic Communications

Adam Levy - CEO

Adam Drapczuk - CFO

Operator

Good afternoon, I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to NEXGEL Incorporated's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

I will now turn the call over to Valter Pinto, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications for introductions. Please go ahead.

Valter Pinto

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to NEXGEL's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer; Adam Drapczuk, Chief Financial Officer of NEXGEL.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during today's conference call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For a detailed discussion of some of the ongoing risks and uncertainties in the company's business, I refer you to the press release issued this evening and filed with the SEC on Form 8-K as well as the company's reports filed periodically with the SEC. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Adam Levy. Adam, please go ahead.

Adam Levy

Thank you, Walter, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. For the second quarter of 2023, we reported record revenue of $1.17 million, an increase of 108% year-over-year that exceeded our guidance. This substantial year-over-year growth reflects sales

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.