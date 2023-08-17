Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nogin, Inc. (NOGN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 6:04 PM ETNogin, Inc. (NOGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.03K Followers

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Huberman - President and CEO

Shahriyar Rahmati - COO and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Nogin Incorporated Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Joining us today from Nogin are Jonathan Huberman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shahriyar Rahmati, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, Nogin’s management team would like to remind everyone that statements made and/or answers that may be given to questions asked on this call are or may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties related to future events and/or future financial or business performance of Nogin. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Nogin’s expectations or predictions of financial and business performance and conditions of development and adoption of Nogin’s platform and cost reduction measures as well as competitive and industry outlook. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and assumptions, and they are not guarantees of performance. Nogin is not under any obligation to expressly disclaim any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, a description of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements on this call can be found in the Risk Factors section of our annual report form -- on the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 23, 2023. On today’s call, we will also refer to certain

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.