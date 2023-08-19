Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beach Energy: Good Things Are Happening Down Under

Aug. 19, 2023 8:00 AM ETBeach Energy Limited (BEPTF), BCHEYBP, BPAQF
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Beach Energy Limited is a basic energy supplier to the Australia/New Zealand region, with projects in the Perth basin and Otway/Bass basin.
  • The company is well-positioned to supply gas to the growing power markets in Australia, New Zealand, and the ASEAN region.
  • Beach Energy's key projects, such as the Waitsia gas development, have experienced delays, but the company expects to capture additional market share in the future.
  • All things considered, we rate Beach stock as a hold at current levels.
  • All prices in AU $ unless noted.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Daily Drilling Report. Learn More »

Adelaide Ciity, Australia

moisseyev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A quick look into my published article database showed that it had been a good while since I spilled any ink in the direction of Beach Energy Limited (OTCPK:BEPTF). Two years, as a matter

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
9.69K Followers

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

New- The Daily Drilling Report is Live!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.