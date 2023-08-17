Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Thesis

With the seasonally weak month of August upon us and a significant run-up in equity markets this year, retail investors would be well served to put their capital to work in a fund like the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

BIL is a short-term treasury fund that has an inconsequential duration of only 0.12 years, making it an ideal accrual instrument. With a standard deviation of only 0.56%, a retail investor foregoes any volatility by investing in this fund. Expect a nice, upward sloping total return profile. The fund is one of the more popular choices out there for cash-like instruments, with total assets exceeding $28 billion.

Some well-known names in the Finance industry are even switching to shorting equities at this point, but retail investors are better served by increasing their cash balance when equities seem overpriced rather than spending capital on option premiums. BIL is the perfect instrument to achieve that positioning.

BIL's collateral is entirely made of Treasury securities, the fund thus representing a credit risk-free investment vehicle. BIL's yields have become extremely enticing as risk-free rates have risen:

Please note, the graph illustrates the trailing 12-months dividend yield. The respective yield is calculated by summing up the fund dividends in the past 12 months and deriving a yield based on the current price.

This metric is helpful in illustrating the directionality of yields, but not in helping determine how much the fund currently rewards a retail investor.

30-Day SEC Yield versus Trailing 12-months Yield

When rates are rising, current yields will always exceed past ones in terms of risk-free rates. For funds with extremely low duration profiles (i.e. their collateral matures quickly) this translates into trailing 12-months yields not being accurate.

The 30-day SEC yield is the best metric to look at when considering short duration Treasury funds because it gives an investor an accurate snapshot of what cash is going to be received based on the current portfolio:

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) developed the 30-Day SEC Yield as a standardized method for comparing bond funds. It reflects the dividends and interest earned by a mutual fund during the most recent 30-day period after deducting expenses. Source: Sit Funds

In the case of BIL, the 30-day SEC yield is currently at 5.1%:

30-Day SEC Yield (Fund Website)

The 30-day SEC yield is quick to adjust to current rates provided by the fund, and is a good tool to estimate forward returns. In the case of BIL, we can see the 30-day SEC yield being higher by more than 131 bps when compared to the trailing 12-months yield.

BIL Analytics

AUM: $28.2 billion

Sharpe Ratio: -3.43 (3Y)

Std. Deviation: 0.56 (3Y)

Yield: 5.13% (30-day SEC)

Premium/Discount to NAV: n/a

Z-Stat: n/a

Leverage Ratio: n/a

Composition: T-Bills

Duration: 0.12 years

Expense Ratio: 0.1354%

BIL Holdings

The fund contains 19 T-Bills as of the latest collateral parsing:

BIL Holdings (Fund Website)

The above holdings snap-shot presents the largest 10 names in the portfolio, which account for over 68% of the fund. We can clearly observe the short-dated nature of the fund here, with all the above T-Bills maturing in either September or October.

The fund will always invest in T-Bills that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 1 month and less than 3 months.

Alternatives - Bank CDs

A retail investor looking to park cash might think about Bank CDs these days. While some bank CDs offer marginally higher rates, they also come with certain draw-backs, which we are going to discuss.

Courtesy of bankrate.com we can see the highest current yielding CDs in the market:

Bank CDs Rates (bankrate.com)

Firstly, please note that the offered APYs are only 30-50 bps wider than what BIL yields. That is an extremely small basis to be had.

Secondly, these CDs have long terms of 1 and 1.5 years respectively. When compared to BIL's duration of 0.12 years, these terms look unappealing. What if you need to buy a new car in the next months? What if there are some unforeseen circumstances, and you need to withdraw some cash? For most CDs, there is a penalty associated with early withdrawals. Not with BIL. You get a fund with a stable NAV which can be liquidated any time.

Thirdly, please keep in mind that with Bank CDs retail investors can run credit risk if the institution is in trouble and the invested amount exceeds $250,000:

The standard deposit insurance coverage limit is $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category. Deposits held in different ownership categories are separately insured, up to at least $250,000, even if held at the same bank. Source: FDIC

This dynamic was partially responsible for the regional banking crisis earlier in the year, with many investors fleeing institutions which they considered weak. At the end of the day, a Bank CD should probably pay in excess of 100 bps over an instrument like BIL in order to compensate for the additional layers of risk it contains.

Higher for Longer in Rates

With retail sales coming in stronger than expected, the market is now fully pricing in a 'higher for longer' rates regime:

SOFR Forward Curve (Chatham)

As we can see from the forward SOFR curve, courtesy of Chatham, the market is now pricing SOFR rates above 5% until June 2024! Gone are the days seen in the beginning of 2023 where rates traders were pricing rate cuts in September 2023.

Higher rates for longer means that parking cash in a fund like BIL is a smart choice, since a retail investor will not be negatively impacted by its very short duration profile. Expect BIL to continue to produce 30-day SEC yields in excess of 5% for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

BIL is an exchange traded fund focused on T-Bills with maturity dates up to 3 months. This structural feature provides for a very short duration profile of only 0.12 years. The fund does not run any credit risk due to the AAA nature of the underlying collateral.

With seasonality coming into play and weakness in equities in the past weeks, a retail investor would do well to consider allocating a higher capital slice to BIL. While some sophisticated investors are even going short equities at this stage, a retail investor is best served by increasing their cash balance rather than undertaking short positions where option premiums can expire worthless.

The article also looks at Bank CDs, and determines they do not pay a high enough spread over BIL to warrant their long tenors and early withdrawal fees.

BIL is one of the largest short-dated treasury funds in the market and is currently paying an attractive 5.1% 30-day SEC yield.