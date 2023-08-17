Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 4:15 PM ET

Barbara Rentler - Chief Executive Officer

Adam Orvos - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Hartshorn - Group President and Chief Operating Officer

Matthew Boss - J.P. Morgan

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Adrienne Yih - Barclays Capital

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Marni Shapiro - Retail Tracker

Laura Champine - Loop Capital Markets

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Aneesha Sherman - Bernstein

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Krista Zuber - TD Cowen

Jay Sole - UBS

Barbara Rentler

Good afternoon. Joining me on our call today are Michael Hartshorn, Group President, Chief Operating Officer; Adam Orvos, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Connie Kao, Group Vice President, Investor Relations.

We'll begin our call today with a review of our second quarter 2023 performance followed by our updated outlook for the second-half and fiscal year. Afterwards we'll be happy to respond to any questions you may have.

As noted in today's press release, we are pleased with our second quarter results with both sales and earnings well above our expectations. Along with easing inflationary pressures, customers responded well to our improved value offerings throughout our stores. Total sales for the period were $4.9 billion, up from $4.6 billion last year, while comparable store sales rose 5%.

Earnings per share for the 13-weeks ended July 29, 2023 were $1.32 on net income of $446 million. These results compared to $1.11 per share on net earnings of $385 million in the prior year second quarter. For the first six months, earnings per share were $2.41 on net income of $818 million. These results compared to earnings per share of $2.08 on net earnings of $723 million and first-half of 2022.

Sales to 2023 year-to-date period were $9.4 billion with comparable sales up 3% versus a 7% decline in the first-half of last year. Cosmetics and accessories were the strongest merchandise areas during the quarter, while performance across geographic areas was broad based. Similar to Ross, dd’s DISCOUNTS performance also improved due to better merchandised assortments and the aforementioned moderating inflation. At quarter end, total consolidated inventories were down 15% versus last year, while average store inventories were up 4%. Packaway merchandise represented 38% of total inventories versus 41% in the same period of the prior year.

Turning to store growth, we opened 18 new Ross and nine dd's DISCOUNT locations in the second quarter. We remain on track to open a total of approximately 100 locations this year, comprised of about 75 Ross and 25 dd's. As usual, these numbers do not reflect our plan to close or reclose -- relocate about 10 stores.

Now, Adam will provide further details on our second quarter results and additional color on our updated outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

Adam Orvos

Thank you, Barbara. As previously mentioned, our comparable store sales were, up 5% for the quarter, driven by higher traffic. Second quarter operating margin was flat, compared to last year at 11.3%. Cost of goods sold during the period improved by 185 basis points. Merchandise margin increased 200 basis points, primarily due to lower ocean freight costs.

Domestic freight declined 60 basis points, while occupancy and distribution cost improved by 20 basis points and 5 basis points, respectively. Partially offsetting these benefits were buying expenses that delevered by 100 basis points, mainly due to higher incentives. SG&A for the period increased 180 basis points as higher incentive costs and store wages more than offset the leverage from higher sales.

During the second quarter we repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock for an aggregate cost of $230 million, we remain on track to buyback a total of $950 million in stock for the year.

Now let's discuss our outlook for the remainder of 2023. As Barbara noted in today’s press release, despite the recent moderation and inflation, our low to moderate income customer continues to face persistently higher costs on necessities. As a result, we believe it is prudent to continue to plan the business cautiously. However, given our improved second quarter performance we are raising our second-half sales and earnings outlook. We are now planning comparable store sales for the third and fourth quarters of 2023 to be up 2% to 3% and 1% to 2% respectively.

As noted in our press release, if the second-half performs in line with these updated sales assumptions, earnings per share for the third quarter is projected to be $1.16 to $1.21 versus $1 last year and $1.58 to $1.64 for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.31 in 2022. Based on our first-half results and second-half guidance, earnings per share for fiscal year 2023 are now planned to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.26 versus $4.38 last year. Incorporated in this updated guidance range is an estimated benefit to earnings per share of approximately $0.16 from the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.

Now let's turn to our guidance assumptions for the third quarter of 2023. Total sales are forecast to increase 4% to6% versus the prior year. We expect to open 51 stores during the quarter, including 43 Ross and eight dd's locations. Operating margin for the third quarter is planned to be in the 10.3% to 10.5% range versus 9.8% in 2022, as the benefit from lower ocean and domestic freight costs more than offsets an increase in other expenses, primarily related to incentive compensation and store wages.

Net interest income is estimated to be approximately $34 million versus $2.8 million last year as we continue to benefit from higher interest rates and our cash balance. The tax rate is projected to be about 25% and diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately $337 million.

Now I'll turn the call over to Barbara for closing comments.

Barbara Rentler

Thank you, Adam. While we are pleased with our above planned results in the second quarter, the macroeconomic, geopolitical and retail environments remain uncertain. Moving forward we remain keenly focused on delivering the most compelling bargains possible as our customer is more motivated than ever to seek the best branded values as prolonged inflation remains an issue. We will also carefully manage our expenses and inventory to maximize our potential for both sales and earnings growth. Longer term, we believe the rigorous execution of our off-price business models will allow us to consistently deliver solid results.

At this point, we'd like to open up the call and respond to any questions you may have.

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from the line of Matthew Boss with J.P. Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Boss

Great, thanks and congrats on a really nice quarter. So Barbara, could you just elaborate on the improved value offerings that you cited in the release and just proactive assortment changes that you've made in stores that you think are contributing to the improved performance. If any way to speak to trends that you're seeing with traffic versus basket as the second quarter progressed and into August, that would be really helpful.

Adam Orvos

Matthew, let me just start on overall trends for the quarter. On sequential trends, we wouldn't provide specifics, but I would say comps were relatively strong across the quarter, both on a single year comp basis and a multiyear basis. On the components, as we said in the commentary, traffic was the primary driver of the 5% comp. That was true for both chains. The average basket was flat with an increase -- slight increase in the units per transaction and a lower AUR which offset the units per transaction.

Barbara Rentler

And then, Matt, in terms of the improved value offerings, as we said before, we are really striving to offer better-branded value bargains for the customer. I mean, our customer is low-to-moderate income customer and the merchants have been out there really chasing the business, buying closeouts, really looking for compelling values and bargains and that's across all areas of the company. It's not just one particular area, it's everywhere, because that's really what the customers are responding to and because the amount of availability in the market, we've been able to do that.

Matthew Boss

Great. And then just as a follow-up, could you expand on gross margin for the balance of this year, meaning how best to think about the opportunity to recapture markdown headwinds that we saw a year ago as the year progresses within merchandise margin? And then just multi-year, are there any structural impediments to returning to pre-pandemic operating margin levels, which I think we're in the mid-13s?

Adam Orvos

Yes, I'll take the first phase. Matt, this is Adam, thanks for the question. Third quarter from an operating margin standpoint, the components will look similar to second quarter. So, ocean freight was a significant tailwind for us and will continue in the third quarter. But I'll remind you that in fourth quarter of last year, we started to see the benefits of ocean freight. So it will moderate considerably in fourth quarter. But again, to answer your third-quarter versus second-quarter should be comparable on that standpoint.

From a domestic freight standpoint, again, we commented in the call on 60 basis points, a good news, assuming fuel costs stay the same. We'd expect that to continue through the balance of 2023. Other big movers, we've commented a lot about incentive costs, we knew that it would be a headwind coming into the year. As we outperformed this year and go up against an underperforming 2022, so that was a big moving part, and that will continue into the third quarter and fourth quarter, but I would also comment that the way we flowed incentive cost, last year's second quarter was the most impactful quarter. So it's still be a significant headwind, but in third-quarter and fourth-quarter but not as significant as second-quarter.

Michael Hartshorn

Matthew, on the long-term growth algorithm, we still believe we can achieve gradual improvement in profitability over time. In general, EBIT growth that will be highly dependent on sustained strong sales growth and certainly how the macroeconomic and geopolitical factors including inflation may continue to unfold. To achieve this obviously strengthening our price-value offerings across our entire assortment is going to be key to that success. I'd say outside topline, we continue to believe there are opportunities throughout the P&L that can help drive comp growth and EBIT margin expansion over time.

Adam Orvos

And I think you also asked about markdowns, we didn't answer that question. So given the elevated levels for last fall should expect some benefit as we move through the second half. Obviously, assuming we deliver our sales expectations.

Matthew Boss

Great color. Congrats again.

Adam Orvos

Thanks.

And the next question comes from the line of Lorraine Hutchinson with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Thank you. Good afternoon. I wanted to focus on SG&A for a minute. Understanding this year there is a rebuild of incentive comp, how you're thinking about that line item over the longer-term, and what comps would you expect to need to leverage SG&A in the out years?

Adam Orvos

Yes, hi, Lorraine. This is Adam. So SG&A we knew we'd be pressured due to incentive costs coming into this year and it clearly was, but most of our SG&A deleverage in the second quarter was driven by incentive costs, although higher store wages played a part in that. Also, I think your kind of longer-term leverage question, a 4% comp is where we think we can clearly lever in SG&A, and that fundamentally hasn't changed for us.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Thank you. And then, any change to your outlook on wage pressures, either for this year or for the coming years?

Michael Hartshorn

Sure, Lorraine. Generally speaking, wages in our stores and DCs are relatively stable, so there was no change to the outlook for 2023. We continue to take a market-by-market approach to staffing and we do adjust wages were appropriate in individual markets. Say longer-term, I think it's going to be dependent on the statutory environment. That's really what's driven our wage growth over the last few years.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Mark Altschwager with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Altschwager

Thank you. Good afternoon, great quarter. Back to the top-line for a moment. Just with the positive inflection you're seeing in comps, what's your level of confidence that the business can return to 3%, 3% plus next year? And then bigger picture, do you think you hit the point where the value is resonating in a way that it can trump the inflationary pressure your consumers are feeling elsewhere? I guess you asked another way. Tough times is when we would think more customers would need Ross and the trade-down can drive the top-line. Do you think that's where we are today? Thank you.

Adam Orvos

Here's how I'd answer that. Generally speaking, we can control what we can control. We know that we made some progress improving our assortments during the second quarter. We also know there's we can make significantly more improvements. And with that, I think that gives us confidence or that we can continue to grow comp longer-term, when we start talking about next year, I think we'll be in a better position to see what the outlook is when we give our earnings guidance early next year.

So we'll continue to monitor the economy remains very uncertain and we'll do what we can to offer the customer the best possible value possible in this environment, which is very important to our customers.

Barbara Rentler

I think the other piece, Mark, is that if we continue to improve on our value offerings, we really think that that's the way to gain share across all customer income demographics. So if we do a good-better-best strategy and we have incredible values, we have more of an opportunity to gain more customers.

Mark Altschwager

Thank you. I'm in the queue. Just take the next question. Yes, yes, take the next question.

And our next question comes from the line of Chuck Grom with Gordon Haskett. Please proceed with your question.

Chuck Grom

Can you guys hear me?

Michael Hartshorn

We can.

Adam Orvos

we can.

Chuck Grom

Okay. Okay, I will call on that. Thanks for the great quarter. I wanted to see if you guys talking about the home category a little bit. You called out cosmetics and accessories being areas of strength. Your largest peer the other day talked about home being strong and I was wondering if you could talk about that and also tie in what's happened with Bed Bath?

Barbara Rentler

I'm sorry, I didn't catch the last piece you said with?

Chuck Grom

If you could just tie in any better because you think you saw in the quarter and could expect to see in the coming quarters from Bed Bath and Beyond?

Barbara Rentler

From Bed Bath and Beyond, okay sorry. Home also performed above the chain average. And so we feel that there is a lot of growth left and home for us pretty broad-based across the board. In terms of Bed Bath and Beyond, two thoughts. One is that they lost a lot of buying priorities, they see what's happening and the classifications that they carried, where we have overlap.

I think over time we could pick-up more volume perhaps, but I think that's very hard to measure. And you have to have overlapping locations. So, I think there's some opportunity how to measure that. I'm not really sure how to measure it. I think of it more as a total home package. We feel like we have a lot of growth in homes still ahead of us and again I think that's pretty broad-based.

Chuck Grom

And just as a quick follow-up. If you like the home category is starting to form a base after several quarters now of attrition?

Barbara Rentler

You mean specifically to us or do you mean in the world?

Chuck Grom

I guess both because it seems like more people are starting to talk about the home category starting to form a bottom.

Barbara Rentler

Yes. Look, I think it depends on where you are in your development as the home business. So we have some businesses that are more developed than others. And so I think as we develop some of those other businesses that will help us to continue to grow that as opposed to if we were in every business and everything was developed, so all businesses within our home business are not created equal. And so I think for us we still see opportunity.

In terms of the outside world gas, there are a lot of a lot of people in-home and it goes back to what you're offering. So if I take the whole value equation for us in the entire box that would include home and making sure that we have the right values to continue to grow that business and then to maximize the areas where we are still what I would call under-developed.

Chuck Grom

Great answer. Thank you very much.

And the next question comes from the line of Paul Lejuez with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Lejuez

Hey, thanks, guys. Curious how dd's performed relative to Ross. I think you said you saw improvement at both, but I'm curious on an absolute basis, how DDs performed. I think it's been underperforming for about a year now. And so also curious if you think that underperformance continues or perhaps do easier comparisons cause dd's to start to outperform the Ross concept just whatever is built into your assumption? Thanks.

Michael Hartshorn

Hi, Paul. I would say, as we mentioned in the commentary dd's performance also improved during the quarter versus the first quarter. And we believe that's a combination of better assortments and like Ross moderating inflation. That said, dd's sales trends continued to trail Ross. As a reminder, the dd's average household income is more impacted by the inflation, especially on necessities. Their average household income is $40,000 to $45,000 compared to $60,000 to $65,000 for Ross. Our strategy here is very similar. We are very focused on offering strong values, which is very important to the dd's customer today.

And the next question comes from the line of Adrienne Yih with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Adrienne Yih

Great, thank you very much. Barbara, I wanted to ask you about the pack-away merchandise. I mean a shade lower than last year. I was just wondering if you can talk about how much of that pack-away is actually short-stay intra-season versus kind of annualized? I know you tend to do more of the short-stay? And then the supply-chain sort of being unlocked. Obviously, I would assume that allows you to play in that kind of short-stay much more effectively.

My second just follow-up question is on the direct import side, you don't do as much direct imports. I'm just curious, how much of the ocean -- sorry the model mix ocean and air versus domestic rate so that outbound, I suppose, rail, trucking. Is that rail, trucking the domestic portion of it outweighing the ocean, air, if I could ask that? Thank you very much.

Michael Hartshorn

I'll answer the question on the transportation. Ocean freight, despite the fact that direct imports is a smaller part of our business, ocean freight had a larger impact than the domestic transportation. The domestic transportation, you can see it separately within our gross margin. It was driven by better rates, but within the year fuel rates have come down versus our expectations, which is where we saw a benefit in the first quarter -- our second-quarter, sorry.

Barbara Rentler

And then in terms of short stays of packaway, it means the mix of what we would define or guess what you're defining as longer stay versus short stays of product. And that very much depends on when you're buying, right? So if you're buying bring packaway for next year, that would be something that would be happening more along the lines of this -- kind of this time frame.

So again, so there's always a mix and it fluctuates based off of what we find, what we want to pack, what that looks like. So there's no formula to that. It's really about what's the best possible deal, that possible value we can get for the customers. So that moves around. But it is a combination of both. And at this particular time, it's kind of like you haven't necessarily put out all your call, and you haven't necessarily put in all your spring if you were talking on the apparel side. The supply chain unlock in terms of a short stay in the hotel, are you implying on our direct imports or you're applying in the outside world?

Adrienne Yih

In either model probably both so you can share that?

Barbara Rentler

Yes. So the short stays in terms of putting in the hotel, we don't necessarily put that we bring in ourselves in the hotel in any big way unless we have to. Now a year ago we had all the carrier issues obviously the goods arrived early, we took the goods in, we release them. Sometimes we do, we put goods in there for short stays for a variety of reasons. Container sizes, there's a variety of reasons why we do it, but it's not something that we like to do as a big -- as a large strategy in home with our own imports. But we do some.

So the supply chain timing of the unlock for our call it business-as-usual prior to the casual the carrier issues. Again, we manage that very closely. It really was last year in this timeframe where all those goods came in. We had to put it and then metered out at the appropriate times with the customer. Otherwise, we would have been of seasonality in a variety of other issues along with that.

And the next question comes from the line of Brooke Roach with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Brooke Roach

Good afternoon, and thank you for taking our question. Barbara, you talked about the opportunity to continue to improve your assortment as you move forward, following some early gains. Is there any change in your mix this quarter between good, better, best? And how are you planning those buys between the assortment of good-better-best into the second-half of the year? Thank you.

Barbara Rentler

Change in good-better-best. I don't really think there was a significant change in our good-better-best strategy. Best has been out there in the market a while there's been a lot of availability. So a lot of what for this past quarter that was effect of what you would have seen on the floor in terms of the three buckets was the amount of merchandise that we chased and the availability in the market. And so since the availability in the market is pretty broad-based between good-better-best, I mean, as usual, not every class, every price point. I think the assortments are more reflective of what we've been able to chase.

And I would say the same thing for fall. Obviously, we have a strategy around balance. But when you're chasing as much as we're chasing that kind of really goes to what the customer is voting on and what we can what we can get in the market. I think the merchants in Q2 did a very good job of getting values on the floor, chasing back into more flex you wanted, and trying to hit the appropriate levels of each one of those buckets because the customer votes every day.

So we could want a particular good-better-best on the floor that's not necessarily what the customer wants. So I think the merchants have really been out in the market and really looking for great deals, which have been out there and so it fluctuates and I would expect it would fluctuate in Q3 and Q4, but we are looking for each one of those buckets and great deals in all of them.

And the next question comes from the line of Dana Telsey with Telsey Advisory Group. Please proceed with your question.

Dana Telsey

Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and nice to see the nice results. As you think about the current environment, I believe last time Barbara, you had mentioned the focus on value that the consumers are searching for and you could do a better job of it. How much is the improvement that we saw this quarter is the comparison given the increase in traffic, how much of it was the consumer, and how much of it on your journey of better value for better brands, how much of it is your progress there, and where are you versus relative to where you want to be? And then just any updates on new-store productivity levels, how those are doing versus your plan? Thank you.

Adam Orvos

Gain on the productivity levels, they haven't changed. They've averaged between 60% and 65% of average mature store for the chain and that has not changed over time. So on traffic, your question on traffic. So, traffic was the main driver of the comp for the quarter.

Barbara Rentler

Where is the customer on the journey? I think the customer with moderating inflation is feeling a little bit more room to spend money. But again, our customers are moderate-to-low-income customers. So they still faces inflation in front of her because she has just the higher costs from necessity she has to spend. So I think on our journey with the customer in terms of better value and better values on the floor, I think it's a continual process, right? The customer votes and the merchants are out buying goods and responding to what she is voting on.

So, I think from -- in second quarter versus first quarter, I think the merchant team did a better job of offering her broader assortments and better values and I think we'll continue to make progress on that and it will seek its own level. It's not really a target or a level that we have in mind. It's just how the customer responds and obviously, we want to put out the best possible values we always can. And so the merchants have that in mind and now they have really heightened awareness and the ability to chase goods has really given us an opportunity to perhaps accelerate some of those things.

So again, it will continue. I don't have the beginning or end amount. So we think you should ask because I think the customer will decide for us and our job and the merchant's teams' job is to respond to that and satisfy her in whatever level that is.

And the next question comes from the line of Alex Straton with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Straton

Great, thanks for taking the question and congrats on a nice quarter. I wanted to talk about the competitive landscape. On our end, we've witnessed the rise of these low-price e-commerce players in recent years, like even Shein. So I'm just wondering like how maybe, Barbara, you think about those types of businesses what they mean for Ross or even how the competitive landscape has changed now versus a few years ago? Thanks a lot.

Barbara Rentler

Well, obviously Shein is doing a lot of business and they offer great value. We have our junior businesses is a pretty large business for us in ladies apparel, so I think that would be most comparable. I don't think I can really compare myself to Shein. I think reality of it is to see is a lot more competition in that arena, whether it's Shein, whether it's Primark, whether it is. So I think it's just our job to be able to offer assortments that satisfy the customer and again they are just like another competitor. In terms, if you think about all the competitors, right, department stores years ago had a lot more share. So that would have been a major competitor for us. I think I mean, you would know better than I would know, you're watching the world evolve. And different segments of the market are more challenging than others and so I think one of the best parts about being an off-price is that we have a unique opportunity to satisfy all types of customers.

This is why we want the assortments to be broad. This is why we want to values to be strong, and everyone keeps asking about the trade-down customer. I think that just getting more customers is really by broadening your assortments and I think off-price has a unique opportunity to do that versus if I may in another particular segment. So the merchants obviously studies in, they study all the other retailers and their job is to understand what they offer and what we can offer and to give the best products and the best value that we can. And I think there has been, if we looked at this and have this discussion 10 years ago, it will be a very different discussion than where we are today.

So retailing is I think we probably all agree is dynamic. And so -- but I do believe that off-price has this unique opportunity because it carries products and has the ability to flex based on the customer and you're not kind of pigeon-holed into one view of who you are, you can flex and move with what the customer wants. So, I think the prices in the right place at the right time.

And the next question comes from the line of Ike Boruchow with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. This is Juliana on for Ike. Congrats on a good quarter. Maybe just a quick follow-up on AURs. Is the moderation we're seeing they're more result of mix-shift towards cosmetic and accessories for example, the first quarter and as we see home performance improving, do you see that driving an upside there? Thank you.

Michael Hartshorn

On the AUR, it was a combination of mix-shift and us providing better values to the customer. The way we think about it going forward is we really don't plan the business on traffic or transactions. We think if we offer the best values that will have an impact on both traffic and basket size AURs will fundamentally be dependent on the mix of sales in the business.

Barbara Rentler

And then in terms of home and we feel like we what I said, we have opportunity in home. And so that compared to the company is there upsides versus other businesses I think over time. Home is longer lead-time type businesses and things, but I do believe there is an upside to home.

And the next question comes from the line of Marni Shapiro with Retail Tracker. Please proceed with your question.

Marni Shapiro

Thanks, guys. Congratulations on a great quarter. I'm curious in most of your regions or a lot of your regions students are back-to-school. Curious if you saw early pickup for traffic for back-to-school and what the trends are looking like? And just in general, I'm curious if you guys are seeing sort of the peaks and valleys in your traffic around holidays where holiday weekends or holiday events, the traffic is much higher and when it's in the valley, it's lower or has it evened out a little bit?

Michael Hartshorn

Hi, Marni, we wouldn't talk about intra-quarter trends for back-to-school. In terms of traffic, I would say, in our business, it's been very steady versus peaks and valleys that you mentioned.

And the next question comes from the line of Laura Champine with Loop Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Laura Champine

Thanks for taking my question. I noted that this was the third quarter in a row of inventory is down double-digits, which seems just to be normalization, but do you have enough inventory in your opinion, given the current improvement in sales trend?

Michael Hartshorn

Hi Laura. Yes, the reduction in inventory, it was down 15%, as we mentioned in the release and that was really about the comparison versus last year where we had as Barbara mentioned, substantial amount of early receipts that we had to store in our packaway facilities and also higher in-transit inventory. So we're up against those larger numbers last year. We feel good about our overall inventory levels. We actually ended up 4% in our stores. So I would say overall the level and content of the inventory we are happy with.

And the next question comes from the line of Edward Yruma with Piper Sandler. Please proceed with your question.

Edward Yruma

Hey, thanks for taking the questions. I'm just quickly I know you cited strengthened cosmetics and accessories. Kind of curious on inventory availability there if you are chasing there. Obviously, there's the proposed M&A in the space. So that impact in your opinion, kind of accessory availability long term. And then just a model housekeeping question. I noticed that accrued payrolls were up pretty materially year-over-year and sequentially. Any drive you'd like to call out there would be great. Thanks.

Michael Hartshorn

On the last piece, accrued payroll, it's really our financial performance and incentive around and when you look at that this year versus last year's comparison.

Barbara Rentler

And then just want to make sure on the cosmetic and accessory question you want to know what the availability is?

Edward Yruma

Yeah, just kind of curious if you're seeing good product in the market and if you're willing to opine on this M&A that may happen in the space, like would that hamper your availability in accessories based longer-term?

Barbara Rentler

Look, there is availability in almost every market, as I've said in the beginning. I mean, not every class and every business and every market has availability, but both cosmetic clinics as we have availability, just depending upon what it is you're looking for. The second piece of the question, I'm not sure what it is?

Michael Hartshorn

We wouldn't comment on the M&A in the market.

Barbara Rentler

Okay.

And the next question comes from the line of Aneesha Sherman with Bernstein. Please proceed with your question.

Aneesha Sherman

Thank you. So similar to last quarter, your new guidance also models a comp acceleration on a four-year stack. Can you talk about what makes you confident about that acceleration going into the second half? Is it more about external factors like inflation moderating or is it about internal execution and bringing a better product to the market? And then second, some other discount retailers have talked this week about absorbing inflation and doing price rollbacks for back-to-school, do you expect fall in back-to-school to become quite promotional across the sector? Thank you.

Michael Hartshorn

On the guidance, Aneesha, it's a function of how we performed in the second quarter and our confidence in the assortments we're providing to the customer. I'd say that's what's driving our guidance in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we actually see a deceleration, and we'll update that as we get closer. We think the fourth quarter could be a very promotional holiday season.

And the next question comes from the line of Corey Tarlowe with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Corey Tarlowe

Great, thanks. You talked about cosmetics and accessories and a little bit on home. I was wondering if you could also touch on footwear and apparel, anything you're seeing there, how did that perform relative to the chain average. And then just on real estate, what's the availability look like? And is there any impact that you're seeing as you look down your real estate pipeline in terms of the impact from potentially higher rates on higher interest rates on either rental agreements or returns that you're seeing?

Michael Hartshorn

Sure. Merchant-wise, let me talk about the category performance. merchandise-wise, cosmetics and accessories, as we mentioned, we're again the best performing businesses. Shoes and Home were above the chain average. Apparel trailed the chain, although it performed above our plan and improved versus Q1.

On real estate availability, I'd say, overall, there's been an increased interest from other retailers and the types of real estate that we typically prefer. That said, our team has a very methodical process of developing a healthy real estate pipeline to support our long-term growth plans. And in terms of rent, obviously, we're under contract and have option renewals, and we're not seeing, at this point, major increases in our rent costs.

And the next question comes from the line of John Kernan with TD Cowen. Please proceed with your question.

Krista Zuber

Good afternoon. This is Krista Zuber on behalf of John. Just given still broadly highly promotional environment across retail heading into the second half and your sharper value proposition. I wonder if you could just talk to rather broadly or directionally, how you see sort of your merchandise margin relation to your Q3 operating margin guidance? Thank you.

Adam Orvos

Hey, Krista. Merchandise margin will continue to be primarily driven by ocean freight benefit. I mentioned earlier, we will have a little bit of a tailwind just from us as we had elevated markdown levels that will be help to us and really that's all we see as major moving components within merchandise margin.

We have time for one final question coming from the line of Jay Sole with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Jay Sole

Great, thank you for taking my question. I guess if you just take a step-back and just give us an idea of how the overall inventory buying environment compares right now to a year-ago because if we go back a year-ago, it was really a time where a lot of retailers and just the whole industry realized how much excess inventory had been built-up post reopening and taking just sort of a slowdown in inflation really starting to kick-in. So could you just give us an idea of how you think about the environment now relative to them? Is it as good, is it better, or is it a little bit worse than a lot worse, any kind of context there would be helpful? Thank you.

Barbara Rentler

There was a lot of availability last year and there's a lot of availability now. And again, it's broad-based. Obviously, again, not every single classification of business but there is definitely supply. It was there last year and it's there again this year.

There are no further questions at this time, and I'd like to turn the floor back over to Barbara Rentler for any closing comments.

Barbara Rentler

Thank you for joining us today and for your interest in Ross Stores.

