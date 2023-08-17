courtneyk

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is seeing a re-acceleration of its revenue growth after the cruise sector bounced back from the COVID pandemic. The cruise line company is not only seeing strong passenger ticket revenues as demand for ocean-going cruises keeps booming, but the cruise line company has guided for solid profitability in FY 2023 as well, raising its adjusted EPS forecast by 33%. I had a buy rating on the cruise line company two years ago as the CDC allowed open water cruises. Although the recovery has taken longer than expected, recent revenue momentum shows that RCL is on a good path.

Since shares of Royal Caribbean are also quite cheaply valued based off of forward earnings and RCL is expected to see significant earnings boost next year, shares of the cruise line company have an attractive risk profile as well as upside potential.

Data by YCharts

Strong business rebound, return to positive operating income

Like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), Royal Caribbean Group benefited from a surge in demand for new cruises in the first six months of FY 2023, a result of strong consumer spending and the unleashing of pent-up demand in the cruise sector. The recovery in the ocean-going cruise market has been sluggish in the last two years, but it seems that Royal Caribbean Group as well as the broader sector are turning a corner in FY 2023... evidence of which can be found in strong revenue growth as well as positive booking trends reported by Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group generated $2.44B in passenger ticket revenues in the quarter ending June, showing an increase of 72% year over year due to soaring demand for cruises. In the first six months of the year, the cruise line company’s passenger ticket revenues more than doubled to $4.3B.

Royal Caribbean Group said in its Q2’23 earnings report (Source) that it is seeing record demand (exceeding 2019 levels) and record pricing, especially for North America and Europe itineraries. Additionally, Royal Caribbean Group has worked its way back to profitability and reported operating income of $1.04B in the first six months of the year, showing a more than $2.1B swing over the year-earlier period. The return to operating profitability strongly indicates that the worst is behind the cruise line sector, although a new pandemic outbreak could throw the industry as a whole. back into turmoil. In any case, I believe the fact Royal Caribbean Group is now solidly profitable again is a major milestone achievement and it makes the company's shares attractive again as the recovery appears set to continue.

Source: Royal Caribbean Group

Raised guidance for FY 2023 as profitability outlook improves

Given strong booking demand and robust pricing for cruises, Royal Caribbean Group has raised its adjusted earnings forecast for FY 2023. The cruise line company now expects $6.00-6.20 per-share in adjusted earnings for the current fiscal year, compared against a previous guidance of $4.40-4.80 per-share, implying a 33% increase in earnings expectations.

In The State Of The Cruise Industry 2023, the Cruise Lines International Association projects that FY 2023 cruise passenger numbers will exceed those of the 2019 record year… and the industry group is optimistic that passenger numbers will continue to grow in the succeeding years. This implies that Royal Caribbean Group and other cruise line companies are set to benefit from strong volume growth as well as resilient pricing trends in the near to medium term future.

Source: CLIA

RCL is still cheap

Royal Caribbean Group's shares are still relatively cheap based off of forward earnings and given projections for significant, double-digit earnings growth next year. Royal Caribbean Group is not as cheap as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, whose shares are trading at an 11.4X FY 2024 earnings multiplier factor, but they are still very attractively priced: shares of Royal Caribbean Group currently carry a forward P/E ratio of 12.7X and RCL is expected to grow its earnings another 35% in FY 2024. RCL is therefore the second-cheapest cruise line company in the industry group and it has the second-most attractive risk profile as well, in my opinion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is expected to see 85% EPS growth next year and I also just rated this cruise line company a buy due to positive business trends: NCLH: Buy The Drop On Improving Operating Fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Royal Caribbean Group

Weakening booking trends as well as softer pricing would indicate that the current demand wave for cruises is coming to an end. However, Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2’23 passenger ticket revenue growth, booking trends and return to profitability don’t indicate that this is a near term threat.

A recession would negatively impact RCL's revenue picture and passenger trends in the industry... which would then likely also be reflected in declining pricing strength for RCL's cruises. A deceleration of Royal Caribbean Group's revenue growth would be a warning sign and likely be reflected in a lower valuation factor.

Closing thoughts

Royal Caribbean Group is benefiting from a surge in customer demand for ocean-going cruises, as is the broader sector. Re-accelerating top line growth after the pandemic and booming demand for cruises bode well for Royal Caribbean Group's prospects for near term earnings growth. The Cruise Lines International Association projects record cruise passenger volume in FY 2023 which is set to lead to an improved revenue and earnings picture. Since Royal Caribbean Group is still very much attractively valued with the P/E ratio of 12.7X and since the cruise line company raised its adjusted EPS forecast by 33% in Q2’23, I believe the current share price rally can continue!