Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Royal Caribbean: The Rally May Continue

Aug. 17, 2023 8:58 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.38K Followers

Summary

  • Royal Caribbean Group is experiencing a strong rebound in its business, with soaring demand for ocean-going cruises leading to positive operating income in the first six months of FY 2023.
  • The cruise line company raised its adjusted earnings forecast for FY 2023 by 33%.
  • Despite the positive outlook, shares of Royal Caribbean Group are still relatively cheap and have the potential to continue revaluing to the upside.

Two deck chairs on a waterfront balcony. A woman is sitting in one of the chairs.

courtneyk

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is seeing a re-acceleration of its revenue growth after the cruise sector bounced back from the COVID pandemic. The cruise line company is not only seeing strong passenger ticket revenues as demand for ocean-going

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.38K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Yesterday, 9:20 PM
Premium
Comments (11.48K)
Cruise stocks down last two weeks—what rally?

“Has Revenge Travel Demand Peaked”
www.travelmarketreport.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.