Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TeamViewer: Assessing The Lack Of Long-Term Potential

Aug. 17, 2023 9:30 PM ETTeamViewer SE (TMVWF)TMVWY
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • TeamViewer is facing a significant growth slowdown and lacks a strong value proposition.
  • The remote access industry provides less value due to the development of Cloud-based solutions, and TeamViewer's lack of other related products is also impacting its competitiveness.
  • TeamViewer's billings are flatlining, its ASP in the Enterprise segment has declined, and churn is increasing. This will impact ARR improvement in the coming 5 years.
  • Margins are also under threat, although are currently quite attractive, alongside cash flows. This should support aggressive buybacks.
  • Although M&A remains a key uncertainty, we consider TeamViewer overvalued currently.

Happy Businesswoman on Video Call With Colleagues

Morsa Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • TeamViewer operates an attractive business model but we believe the company is facing a significant growth slowdown. We are struggling to see the value proposition of a mass-market standalone remote access

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.32K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.