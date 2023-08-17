Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Money Market Funds Attract Largest Weekly Inflow In 13 Weeks

Aug. 17, 2023 9:00 PM ETAGG, BIL, EEM, IVV, LQD, QQQ, SGOV, SPY
Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund flows week that ended August 16, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets for the fourth week in five, adding a net $31.3 billion.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $2.5 billion in weekly net inflows, marking the seventh weekly inflow in eight.
  • Exchange-traded taxable fixed income funds observed a $2.2 billion weekly outflow - the macro group’s second weekly outflow in three.

wooden cube with bitcoin icon standing with ETF text , Exchange Traded Fund, with blurred vintage and calendar. for business finance conceptual

Ratana21/iStock via Getty Images

During LSEG Lipper’s fund flows week that ended August 16, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the fourth week in five, adding a net $31.3 billion.

Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

