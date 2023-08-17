Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 17, 2023 9:20 PM ETLaser Photonics Corporation (LASE)
Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Siegel - IR

Wayne Tupuola - CEO

Jade Barnwell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chuck Lipson - CSL Associates

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Laser Photonics Corp.'s Second Quarter Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brian Siegel, Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Brian Siegel

Thank you, Maria. With me today are Wayne Tupuola, Laser Photonics CEO; and Jade Barnwell, who just joined the company as CFO. Any forward-looking statements made during this conference call, whether general or specific in nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those which the company anticipates.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the specific risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that we filed periodically with the SEC. Laser Photonics assumes no obligation to either update any forward-looking statements that we have made or may make or to update the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that they forecast.

I will now turn the conference call over to Wayne. Take it away, Wayne.

Wayne Tupuola

Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Laser Photonics Corp.'s quarterly earnings call. I'm going to [indiscernible] CEO of Laser Photonics Corp., and I'm thrilled to share some exciting updates with you today. We reported a soft quarter in Q2 reporting revenue of $1 million as compared to $1.35 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily related to delayed CapEx spending by customers.

While this impacted our second quarter results, I'm encouraged by the progress in our

