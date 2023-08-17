Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Borr Drilling: Q2 Results And Outlook Disappoint - Buy On Weakness

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.09K Followers

Summary

  • Leading offshore driller Borr Drilling reported mixed Q2/2023 results and reduced full-year EBITDA guidance by approximately 10%.
  • Comprehensive refinancing and initiation of a shareholder return policy are not likely to happen before some time next year.
  • However, with utilization levels not witnessed in almost a decade, management remained optimistic on the near-term prospects of the jackup markets.
  • Company has started discussions with the shipyard to accelerate the delivery of its two remaining newbuilds by approximately one year.
  • Given strong market conditions and prospects for 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to more than double from current levels, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the shares and would advise investors to initiate or add to existing positions on any major weakness.
Aerial view maintenance repair of the jack up oil and gas rig up in the shipyard, Offshore oil and Gas processing platform, oil and gas industry.

AvigatorPhotographer

Note:

I have covered Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday, leading offshore driller Borr Drilling Limited or "Borr Drilling" reported mixed Q2/2023 results and

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.09K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

5ofDiamonds profile picture
5ofDiamonds
Yesterday, 10:47 PM
Comments (5.74K)
Thanks @Henrik Alex

I have put $BORR as the 1042rh business to own in my watch list.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.