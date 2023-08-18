Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McDonald's: Ain't Loving It Here

Aug. 18, 2023 10:00 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)QSR, QSR:CA, SBUX, YUM
Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • McDonald's maintains its leading position in the fast food market through a global franchise model and has seen strong revenue and earnings growth.
  • The business posted strong top-line revenue growth (+14% YoY in 2Q23) and outpacing earnings growth (+23% YoY in 2Q23), despite slowing global economic growth and weak.
  • Shareholders get a relatively good dividend and buyback yield but there likely won't be any increase in buyback volume anytime soon.
  • MCD's faces valuation and non-valuation risks, which don't make it a Buy.

McDonald"s

RiverNorthPhotography

Main thesis

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) maintains its leading position in the fast food market through a global franchise model. The company has survived many large-scale crises, while for 46 years it has been increasing dividends. The business posted strong top-line revenue

This article was written by

Vera Glebova profile picture
Vera Glebova
1.11K Followers
I am an independent research writer analyzing macroeconomic field and individual stories while focusing on providing ideas with high returns in the long- and medium- term. My approach involves monitoring various economic indicators in order to recognize the market background now and in a specific period of time, as well as modelling various situations that I believe will help readers to better understand my investment thesis.For any questions and suggestions please reffer to my email: dz7geoo@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.