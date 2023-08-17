Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AppLovin: Strong Rally YTD Makes Me Worried About Elevated Expectation

Aug. 17, 2023 11:56 PM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP)1 Comment
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
522 Followers

Summary

  • AppLovin's 2Q23 revenue dropped 3% due to a decrease in app revenue but still exceeded management's forecast.
  • AXON 2.0, an AI algorithm driving marketing efforts, is a key driver for APP's medium-term growth.
  • The stock's recent strong rally and high valuation raise concerns about elevated expectations, representing potential near-term downside risks.

Social Media, Marketing, Digitally Generated Image, Engagement

Urupong

Investment action

Based on my outlook and analysis of AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) 2Q23 results, I recommend a hold rating. I would like to mention here that I take a more conservative approach to the US macroeconomic environment and mobile gaming

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
522 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My recommendation for APP is a hold rating, driven by my concerns over the stock's recent strong rally and elevated market expectations.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

i
ialenzo
Yesterday, 11:59 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (523)
This run up is a joke. So many stronger companies have reported great quarters and their stocks have dropped almost 15 percent. See meta, Smci, msft. This stock has run up forty percent. Its goog back down. Just look at what happens to U after a supposed good number. Look out below.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.