Markets Calmer As China Tries To Prop Up The Yuan

Aug. 17, 2023 11:55 PM ETEUR:USD, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, UUP, USDU, UDN
Summary

  • There was a slightly positive tone in markets Thursday with European equity indices and US index futures bouncing sharply off their earlier lows, tracking a strong Chinese yuan and firmer metal prices.
  • The moves are partly due to China’s efforts to prop up the yuan, but this is unlikely to have lasting impact on the wider financial markets.
  • In recent days, traders have used the yuan as a proxy for risk appetite, since the currency closely tracks the country’s economic performance.

Closeup on magnifier glass with Mao Tse Tung on Yuan banknote and stock market graph for currency exchange and Interest rates concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

By Fawad Razaqzada

Like the first half of Wednesday’s session, there was a slightly positive tone in markets Thursday, with European equity indices and US index futures bouncing sharply off their earlier lows, tracking a strong Chinese

This article was written by

