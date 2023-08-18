Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Anheuser-Busch: The Go Woke Meltdown Is Fizzling Out - Stay On

Aug. 18, 2023 8:30 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AB InBev investors who didn't flee from the recent controversy have done well. The selling pressure has dissipated as buyers have continued to defend BUD's May 2023 lows.
  • The company's second quarter earnings demonstrated why the fallout is expected to be limited. Therefore, it's crucial for investors not to overreact to overly bearish notions.
  • AB InBev's operating performance could bottom out in FY23 before its earnings could return to robust growth from FY24.
  • High-conviction investors anticipating further upside shouldn't wait till the coast is clear before buying more shares.
  • I make the case why investors should capitalize on its battering at the current levels and not fall prey to pessimistic themes.
PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala

Cindy Ord

I turned bullish on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV or AB InBev (BUD) stock in June 2023, urging investors to capitalize on more constructive buying sentiments since its remarkable collapse.

Keen investors should recall the first-half controversy involving Bud Light's

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
27.15K Followers

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS).

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.97K)
Like the late great baseball announcer Harry Caray, I'm a Cubs fan and a BUD man!
g
gogogoapple
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (388)
The problem is they are about to get hit with the second wave of declines. Loss of prime shelf space along with the quantity of it. Combine that with the loss of tap slotting at bars and restaurants and the decline continues. As a long time bud light drinker my only hope is that this happens…. www.theepochtimes.com/...
e
erbrown
Today, 8:36 AM
Premium
Comments (196)
Shelf space. Bud light has "ZERO". How will they get it back?
