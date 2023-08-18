Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ur-Energy: At The Right Place At The Right Time

Aug. 18, 2023 1:44 AM ETUr-Energy Inc. (URE:CA), URG
Summary

  • Ur-Energy is one of the few uranium miners already producing pounds and is a less risky bet than most uranium equities.
  • The company is ramping up production and targeting 180klbs this year, with plans to reach 600klbs of annual output next year.
  • URG has signed multiyear contracts with an average price of $62 per pound, indicating potential for higher prices in the future.

uranium ore in mine, mineral radiation concept, radioactive energy

RHJ

One of the commodities that I'm very bullish on is uranium. As explained in this article, the yellow metal should be quite resistant to recession as it's demand is pretty price inelastic. However, most uranium miners are still exploring/developing their projects

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.64K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

