Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Is Palo Alto Networks Reporting After The Bell On A Summer Friday?

Aug. 18, 2023 1:20 AM ETPANW1 Comment
Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
104 Followers

Summary

  • When a company the size of Palo Alto Networks confirms a Friday after-the-bell earnings date, we pay attention, especially when it’s never reported at that time before.
  • Palo Alto Networks has reported fiscal Q4 results from 8/22 to 8/24 for the last three years, on a Monday after-market-close ((AMC)).
  • We had assumed a report date of Monday, August 21 AMC. Instead, on August 2, PANW confirmed they would report August 18 AMC, the first ever Friday report since they IPO’d in 2012.

Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

When a company the size of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) confirms a Friday after the bell earnings date, we pay attention, especially when it’s never reported at that time before.

At Wall Street Horizon, we are always on

This article was written by

Christine Short profile picture
Christine Short
104 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

papita profile picture
papita
Today, 1:43 AM
Comments (1.8K)
glad to see I'm not alone here early Friday morning. While I do believe that today's earlier than expected report will bring some negative news (the stock is down hard the last month or so), and Friday's report, if it is indeed a revenue miss, will likely take it down some more. But as a longer term investor, PANW is still a buy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.