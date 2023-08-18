5 Reasons For Small Caps And Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund (CTSIX)

syahrir maulana

We're very excited about what we're seeing in small caps and believe the tide is turning after a difficult 2022. Valuations are attractive, and there is growing evidence that a small-cap leadership regime is in its early innings.

And while we're encouraged about small caps as an asset class, we're even more optimistic about small-cap growth stocks and the opportunities we see for Calamos Timpani Small-Cap Growth Fund (CTSIX). We have a time-tested, repeatable process and believe we are just six months into what is likely a multiyear upcycle for our investment style. Here are five important takeaways:

When the S&P 500 Index has rallied above bear market lows, small caps have outperformed Historically, small caps have posted strong performance after the S&P 500 Index rallied more than 20% off bear market lows-both in absolute terms (highlighted by the green boxes in the table below) and relative to large caps (orange boxes). Just a few weeks ago in June, the S&P 500 gained 20% above its bear market low in October 2022. We believe crossing this threshold is a positive for all stocks, but especially small caps relative to large caps. In June and July, small caps outperformed large caps by a total of 467 basis points. Two months isn't a long time, but it's still something we believe is worth paying attention to, especially as part of the bigger picture that's coming together. Small-cap performance after bear market bottoms and confirmations of new bull markets Since 1980

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Source: Piper Sandler Technical Research and Bloomberg.

We believe small caps are cheap on both an absolute and relative basis A lot of mega caps carry high price tags, but the chart below shows how inexpensive small caps are. The smaller you go, the more attractive the price-to-earnings ratios are for both 2023 and 2024 earnings estimates. Small caps and micro caps: Attractive valuations Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Source: The Leuthold Group. Data as of 7/31/23.

Historically, bad years for small-cap growth stocks have been followed by good ones Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but it can provide meaningful context. More often than not, small-cap growth stocks have rebounded strongly after down years. Small-cap growth stocks: A history of bounce backs Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Source: Factset, FTSE Russell, Jefferies.

The current environment is a good backdrop for our bottom-up approach We follow a time-tested, repeatable, fundamentally-driven process to identify fast-growing companies poised to exceed earnings expectations for the next several quarters. For the past 20 months, markets have been driven by macro factors that favored large caps relative to small caps, and small-cap stocks with strong growth fundamentals have often been overlooked and underappreciated. This created headwinds for our approach, but we are starting to see a shift back to a market where company-specific fundamental momentum matters more. Below, we show correlations since December 2001. As the graph shows, correlations in recent months are falling among small caps. Falling correlations are a sign that the market is willing to embrace company specifics - in other words, it's more of a stock-picker's market. We expect that companies with good earnings and growth characteristics will be rewarded, and the bad will be punished. That's an environment we believe sets up well for our approach because we believe history has shown that we're good at identifying companies with strong fundamental profiles. Company specifics matter more when correlations are lower Russell 2000 Index, pair-wise correlations in small caps, based on quarterly rolling periods

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Source: FactSet, Lipper Analytical Services, FTSE Russell, Jefferies.